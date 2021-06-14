Log in
    MITT   US0012281053

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(MITT)
  Report
AG Mortgage Investment Trust : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

06/14/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On June 14, 2021, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (the 'Company') agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,289,406 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the 'Common Stock'), in exchange for an aggregate of 86,478 shares of 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 154,383 shares of 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (collectively, the 'Preferred Stock'), pursuant to privately negotiated exchange agreements entered into with certain existing holders of the Preferred Stock. Subject to closing, the Preferred Stock exchanged pursuant to the exchange agreements will be reclassified as authorized but unissued shares of preferred stock without designation as to class or series and the Company will have outstanding 48,462,165 shares of Common Stock.

The Common Stock to be issued pursuant to the exchange agreements will be issued in reliance upon the exemption set forth in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933 for securities exchanged by the issuer and existing security holders where no commission or other remuneration is paid or given directly or indirectly by the issuer for soliciting such exchange.



AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 20:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
