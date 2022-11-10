Advanced search
    AGAL.N0000   LK0248N00001

AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC

(AGAL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
29.70 LKR   +1.02%
05:47aAgalawatte Plantations : Interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30th september 2022
PU
08/04Agalawatte Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Agalawatte Plantations : Interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30/06/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agalawatte Plantations : INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

11/10/2022 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Reg No PQ 214

Agalawatte Plantations PLC

Interim

Financial

Statements

For the Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC

Company Reg No PQ 214

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-COMPANY AND EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE

Company and Equity Accounted Investee

Company and Equity Accounted Investee

Quarter ended 30th September

Nine months ended 30th September

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Restated

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Revenue

1,532,618

1,055,903

45.15

3,848,246

2,897,370

32.82

Cost of sales

(943,026)

(724,625)

30.14

(2,522,019)

(2,244,935)

12.34

Gross Profit/ (Loss)

589,592

331,278

77.98

1,326,227

652,435

103.27

Other Income

84,935

30,738

176.33

178,551

113,725

57.00

Selling and distribution expenses

-

-

-

(37)

(100.00)

Administration expenses

(28,450)

(12,370)

129.99

(62,405)

(40,265)

54.99

Other Expesnes

(112)

(381)

(240.73)

(559)

(2,533)

(77.94)

Results from Operating Activities

645,965

349,265

84.95

1,441,814

723,325

99.33

Finance income

15

-

57

-

Finance costs

(31,249)

(14,919)

109.46

(65,492)

(45,724)

43.23

Net finance costs

(31,235)

(14,919)

109.36

(65,436)

(45,724)

43.11

Share of profit/(loss) in jointly controlled entity

94,584

76,936

22.94

166,055

144,781

14.69

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Income tax (expense)/reversal

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity Investment measured at FVOCI - net change in fair Value

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

87.56

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

Profit/(Loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Non controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Non controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

709,315

411,282

72.46

1,542,434

822,382

87.56

Basic profit/(loss) per share (Rs.)

4.54

2.63

72.46

9.87

5.26

87.67

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

1

AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC

Company Reg No PQ 214

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-COMPANY

Company

Company

Quarter ended 30th September

Nine months ended 30th September

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Restated

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

%

Revenue

1,532,618

Cost of sales

(943,026)

Gross Profit/ (Loss)

589,592

Other Income

135,265

Selling and distribution expenses

-

Administration expenses

(28,450)

Other Expenses

(112)

Results from Operating Activities

696,295

Finance income

15

Finance costs

(31,249)

Net finance costs

(31,234)

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

665,062

Income tax (expense)/reversal

-

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

665,062

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligation

-

Equity Investment measured at FVOCI - net change in fair Value

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes

-

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

665,062

Profit/(Loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

665,062

Non controlling interests

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

665,062

Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

665,062

Non controlling interests

-

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

665,062

Basic profit/(loss) per share (Rs.)

4.26

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

1,055,903

(724,625)

331,278

81,068

-

(12,370)

(381)

399,595

-

(14,919)

(14,919)

-

384,676

-

384,676

-

-

-

-

384,676

384,676

-

384,676

384,676

-

384,676

2.46

45.15

3,848,246

2,897,370

32.82

30.14

(2,522,019)

(2,244,935)

12.34

77.98

1,326,227

652,435

103.27

66.86

279,211

188,521

48.11

-

(37)

(100.00)

129.99

(62,405)

(40,265)

54.99

(240.73)

(559)

(2,533)

(77.94)

74.25

1,542,474

798,121

93.26

57-

109.46 (65,492) (45,724) 43.23

109.35

(65,436)

(45,724)

43.11

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

-

-

-

-

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

72.89

96.31

1,477,039

752,397

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

-

-

-

-

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

-

-

-

-

72.89

1,477,039

752,397

96.31

72.89

9.45

4.82

96.12

2

AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC

Company Reg No PQ 214

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Company and Equity

Company

Accounted Investee

Co & EAI

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

AS AT

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

31.12.2021

Restated

Restated

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Right of Use Assets

453,067

433,893

453,067

433,893

429,326

429,326

Property, plant and equipment

683,016

750,420

683,016

750,420

728,190

728,190

Bearer biological assets

2,791,485

2,377,294

2,791,485

2,377,294

2,470,714

2,470,714

Consumable biological assets

682,024

724,580

682,024

724,580

680,679

680,679

Investment in jointly controlled entity

360,316

293,720

6,990

6,990

294,922

6,990

Total non current assets

4,969,908

4,579,907

4,616,582

4,293,178

4,603,831

4,315,899

Current assets

Produce on bearer biological assets

16,979

9,680

16,979

9,680

16,979

16,979

Inventories

638,723

287,459

638,723

287,459

388,549

388,549

Trade and other receivables

143,341

98,970

143,341

98,970

122,216

122,216

Amount due from related parties

63,156

40,484

63,156

40,484

28,548

28,548

Cash and cash equivalents

8,014

68,502

8,014

68,502

41,870

41,870

Total current assets

870,213

505,095

870,213

505,095

598,162

598,162

Total Assets

5,840,122

5,085,002

5,486,796

4,798,273

5,201,993

4,914,061

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated capital and reserves

Stated capital

2,258,125

2,258,125

2,258,125

2,258,125

2,258,125

2,258,125

Accumulated Profit/(Losses)

1,115,969

(875,557)

762,642

(1,162,286)

(426,465)

(714,397)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

3,374,094

1,382,568

3,020,767

1,095,839

1,831,660

1,543,728

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lease Liability

502,090

469,547

502,090

469,547

468,575

468,575

Deferred tax liabilities

257,701

337,336

257,701

337,336

257,699

257,699

Retirement benefit obligations

519,814

631,747

519,814

631,747

524,567

524,567

Deferred income

188,364

125,214

188,364

125,214

144,739

144,739

Total non current liabilities

1,467,969

1,563,843

1,467,969

1,563,843

1,395,580

1,395,580

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

482,650

426,290

482,650

426,290

468,873

468,873

Amounts due to related parties

251,989

1,692,173

251,989

1,692,173

774,961

774,961

Loans and borrowings

197,430

16,600

197,430

16,600

612,400

612,400

Lease Liability

4,432

3,527

4,432

3,527

3,750

3,750

Bank overdrafts

61,558

-

61,558

-

114,769

114,769

Total current liabilities

998,059

2,138,591

998,059

2,138,590

1,974,753

1,974,753

Total Liabilities

2,466,029

3,702,434

2,466,029

3,702,434

3,370,333

3,370,333

Total Equity and Liabilities

5,840,122

5,085,002

5,486,796

4,798,273

5,201,993

4,914,061

Net asset/(liability) value per share

21.59

8.85

7.01

11.72

9.88

19.33

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agalawatte Plantations plc published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 867 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net income 2021 1 181 M 3,22 M 3,22 M
Net Debt 2021 1 158 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 641 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 140
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Agalawatte Plantations PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ganeachchi P. N. A. Gunathilake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anil Suneetha Amarasuriya Chairman
Ranaweera K. A. Ranaweera Independent Non-Executive Director
Pathirennehelage Ramanayake Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Weerapperumachchi Asanga Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC-44.69%13
CORTEVA, INC.42.11%47 907
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-9.86%35 339
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.02%16 356
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-21.23%13 240
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-12.95%8 168