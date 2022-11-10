Agalawatte Plantations : INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Agalawatte Plantations PLC
Interim
Financial
Statements
For the Quarter Ended 30th September 2022
AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Company Reg No PQ 214
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-COMPANY AND EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE
Company and Equity Accounted Investee
Company and Equity Accounted Investee
Quarter ended 30th September
Nine months ended 30th September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Restated
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Revenue
1,532,618
1,055,903
45.15
3,848,246
2,897,370
32.82
Cost of sales
(943,026)
(724,625)
30.14
(2,522,019)
(2,244,935)
12.34
Gross Profit/ (Loss)
589,592
331,278
77.98
1,326,227
652,435
103.27
Other Income
84,935
30,738
176.33
178,551
113,725
57.00
Selling and distribution expenses
-
-
-
(37)
(100.00)
Administration expenses
(28,450)
(12,370)
129.99
(62,405)
(40,265)
54.99
Other Expesnes
(112)
(381)
(240.73)
(559)
(2,533)
(77.94)
Results from Operating Activities
645,965
349,265
84.95
1,441,814
723,325
99.33
Finance income
15
-
57
-
Finance costs
(31,249)
(14,919)
109.46
(65,492)
(45,724)
43.23
Net finance costs
(31,235)
(14,919)
109.36
(65,436)
(45,724)
43.11
Share of profit/(loss) in jointly controlled entity
94,584
76,936
22.94
166,055
144,781
14.69
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Income tax (expense)/reversal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equity Investment measured at FVOCI - net change in fair Value
-
-
-
-
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
87.56
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Non controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Non controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
709,315
411,282
72.46
1,542,434
822,382
87.56
Basic profit/(loss) per share (Rs.)
4.54
2.63
72.46
9.87
5.26
87.67
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Company Reg No PQ 214
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-COMPANY
Company
Company
Quarter ended 30th September
Nine months ended 30th September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Restated
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
%
Revenue
1,532,618
Cost of sales
(943,026)
Gross Profit/ (Loss)
589,592
Other Income
135,265
Selling and distribution expenses
-
Administration expenses
(28,450)
Other Expenses
(112)
Results from Operating Activities
696,295
Finance income
15
Finance costs
(31,249)
Net finance costs
(31,234)
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
665,062
Income tax (expense)/reversal
-
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
665,062
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligation
-
Equity Investment measured at FVOCI - net change in fair Value
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes
-
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
665,062
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
665,062
Non controlling interests
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period
665,062
Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
665,062
Non controlling interests
-
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
665,062
Basic profit/(loss) per share (Rs.)
4.26
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
1,055,903
(724,625)
331,278
81,068
-
(12,370)
(381)
399,595
-
(14,919)
(14,919)
-
384,676
-
384,676
-
-
-
-
384,676
384,676
-
384,676
384,676
-
384,676
2.46
45.15
3,848,246
2,897,370
32.82
30.14
(2,522,019)
(2,244,935)
12.34
77.98
1,326,227
652,435
103.27
66.86
279,211
188,521
48.11
-
(37)
(100.00)
129.99
(62,405)
(40,265)
54.99
(240.73)
(559)
(2,533)
(77.94)
74.25
1,542,474
798,121
93.26
57
-
109.46
(65,492) (45,724) 43.23
109.35
(65,436)
(45,724)
43.11
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
-
-
-
-
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
72.89
96.31
1,477,039
752,397
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
-
-
-
-
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
-
-
-
-
72.89
1,477,039
752,397
96.31
72.89
9.45
4.82
96.12
AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Company Reg No PQ 214
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Company and Equity
Company
Accounted Investee
Co & EAI
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
AS AT
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.12.2021
31.12.2021
Restated
Restated
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Right of Use Assets
453,067
433,893
453,067
433,893
429,326
429,326
Property, plant and equipment
683,016
750,420
683,016
750,420
728,190
728,190
Bearer biological assets
2,791,485
2,377,294
2,791,485
2,377,294
2,470,714
2,470,714
Consumable biological assets
682,024
724,580
682,024
724,580
680,679
680,679
Investment in jointly controlled entity
360,316
293,720
6,990
6,990
294,922
6,990
Total non current assets
4,969,908
4,579,907
4,616,582
4,293,178
4,603,831
4,315,899
Current assets
Produce on bearer biological assets
16,979
9,680
16,979
9,680
16,979
16,979
Inventories
638,723
287,459
638,723
287,459
388,549
388,549
Trade and other receivables
143,341
98,970
143,341
98,970
122,216
122,216
Amount due from related parties
63,156
40,484
63,156
40,484
28,548
28,548
Cash and cash equivalents
8,014
68,502
8,014
68,502
41,870
41,870
Total current assets
870,213
505,095
870,213
505,095
598,162
598,162
Total Assets
5,840,122
5,085,002
5,486,796
4,798,273
5,201,993
4,914,061
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated capital and reserves
Stated capital
2,258,125
2,258,125
2,258,125
2,258,125
2,258,125
2,258,125
Accumulated Profit/(Losses)
1,115,969
(875,557)
762,642
(1,162,286)
(426,465)
(714,397)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
3,374,094
1,382,568
3,020,767
1,095,839
1,831,660
1,543,728
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lease Liability
502,090
469,547
502,090
469,547
468,575
468,575
Deferred tax liabilities
257,701
337,336
257,701
337,336
257,699
257,699
Retirement benefit obligations
519,814
631,747
519,814
631,747
524,567
524,567
Deferred income
188,364
125,214
188,364
125,214
144,739
144,739
Total non current liabilities
1,467,969
1,563,843
1,467,969
1,563,843
1,395,580
1,395,580
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
482,650
426,290
482,650
426,290
468,873
468,873
Amounts due to related parties
251,989
1,692,173
251,989
1,692,173
774,961
774,961
Loans and borrowings
197,430
16,600
197,430
16,600
612,400
612,400
Lease Liability
4,432
3,527
4,432
3,527
3,750
3,750
Bank overdrafts
61,558
-
61,558
-
114,769
114,769
Total current liabilities
998,059
2,138,591
998,059
2,138,590
1,974,753
1,974,753
Total Liabilities
2,466,029
3,702,434
2,466,029
3,702,434
3,370,333
3,370,333
Total Equity and Liabilities
5,840,122
5,085,002
5,486,796
4,798,273
5,201,993
4,914,061
Net asset/(liability) value per share
21.59
8.85
7.01
11.72
9.88
19.33
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Agalawatte Plantations plc published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:46:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Sales 2021
3 867 M
10,5 M
10,5 M
Net income 2021
1 181 M
3,22 M
3,22 M
Net Debt 2021
1 158 M
3,15 M
3,15 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,11x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4 641 M
12,6 M
12,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,67x
EV / Sales 2021
2,47x
Nbr of Employees
4 140
Free-Float
14,8%
Chart AGALAWATTE PLANTATIONS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.