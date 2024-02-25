3,604,788 Equity Shares of Agarwal Float Glass India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 368 days starting from 22-FEB-2023 to 25-FEB-2024.

Details:
Issue capital of our Company held by the Promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of
Allotment