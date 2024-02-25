Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of trading glass. The Company provides specialized glass products by procuring products from manufacturers and selling through its sales managers or directly to the customers, as a wholesaler of glass and glass products. Its products include tempered safety glasses, laminated, and screen printed. The Company's products cater to a range of end-use industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with a variety of applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings. It also trades a range of value-added glass products including clear frosted glass, clear sheet glass, mirror, tinted glass, and reflective glass. It also offers processed glass, which includes, toughened glass, frosted glass, frosted design glass, leaguered glass, figure glass, heat-strengthened glass, insulated glass, and bullet-resistant glass, and more.

Sector Commodity Chemicals