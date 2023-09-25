(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Rising is Aatech, up 4.6 percent. The stock has lost 2.1 percent over the past month.

Also doing well is iVision Tech, advancing 3.3 percent after falling 4.6 percent over the past month.

LOSERS

Agatos loses about 15 percent to EUR0.16 per share. The stock has left the parterre 53% in the past month and 78% in the past year, while it has lost 63% in the past six months.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

