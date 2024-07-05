LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA” or the “Company” or the “Group”), entered into an Amended and Restated Standby Equity Purchase Agreement ("A&R SEPA") with YA II PN, LTD, a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership ("Yorkville"), and Triller.

This development marks another important milestone as the merger of AGBA and Triller enters its final phase of completion. It also further cements the strategic relationship between AGBA and Yorkville, a leading global investment fund providing growth and acquisition capital to public companies.

The revised arrangement is a vote of confidence and widens the range of financing and capital solutions available to AGBA as it works towards the successful completion of the merger with Triller and lays the foundation for the future growth of the combined company.

In another sign of investor confidence in the prospects of the Company, AGBA is proud to share that it has been listed by FORBES as one of the top 10 best-performing stocks in 2024 (through June 15 for assessing performance) traded on Nasdaq. This recognition is a testament to AGBA's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and the strong outlook for continued success.

Mr. Wing-Fai Ng, Group President of AGBA Group Holding Limited stated, "Our strategic partnership with Yorkville gives us valuable flexibility and access to capital. The partnership aligns with our objectives of strategic capital raising and gradually increases the liquidity of our shares over time. We will continue to also explore other capital market opportunities and funding sources as we grow our business and expand our horizons. There are many more exciting developments ahead. Our team is getting close to releasing Triller’s next-generation social media and entertainment ecosystem for creators and users, which will establish a new standard in the industry. Our team is also close to finalizing a new strategic plan, which we will execute with the world-class talent that is set to join our Triller team."

Clear Street acted as advisor and exclusive placement agent for the Company on the financing.

For more details, please refer to the Company's Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 5, 2024. The latest press release is available on the company’s website, please visit www.agba.com/ir

About AGBA Group:

Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

About Yorkville

Yorkville Advisors is a global registered investment manager to a number of private investment funds. Yorkville invests funds' capital through customized structured debt and equity investments. Yorkville's investment criteria focus on management teams, business fundamentals, and stock trading metrics. Yorkville funds have broad investment mandates across many sectors and geographies. Yorkville funds are often the sole investor in a capital raise, allowing for a controlled and disciplined exit strategy. Yorkville's team has been providing growth and acquisition capital to public companies since 2001.

