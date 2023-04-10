Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  AGC Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
4860.00 JPY   +0.31%
AGC : Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

04/10/2023 | 02:06am EDT
April 10, 2023

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai

(Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has repurchased its own shares in accordance with

Article 156 of the Companies Act applicable pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act.

1. Type of shares repurchased

Common shares of AGC Inc.

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

1,496,100 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount

7,362,034,512 yen

4. Repurchase period

March 1, 2023 March 24, 2023 (contract basis)

5. Repurchase method

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Matters resolved on in the Board of Directors meeting held February 8, 2023

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased

Common shares of AGC Inc.

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 16,000,000 shares

(This number represents 7.2 % of total outstanding shares

excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total repurchase amount

Up to 50 billion yen

(4) Repurchase period

From February 9 to September 22, 2023

(5) Other

The Company plans to cancel all of the shares repurchased

under this program following the resolution of the Board of

Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the

Companies Act.

2. Total number of the repurchased shares in accordance with the resolution made at the Board of Directors

meeting held on February 8, 2023

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

2,315,600 shares

(2)

Total cost of shares repurchased

11,439,486,511 yen

3For inquiries please contact

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Inquiries Regarding Investor Relations (agc.com)

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
