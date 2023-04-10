AGC : Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

April 10, 2023

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai

(Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime Market)

Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has repurchased its own shares in accordance with

Article 156 of the Companies Act applicable pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act.

1. Type of shares repurchased Common shares of AGC Inc. 2. Total number of shares repurchased 1,496,100 shares 3. Total repurchase amount 7,362,034,512 yen 4. Repurchase period March 1, 2023 － March 24, 2023 (contract basis) 5. Repurchase method Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

（Reference）

1. Matters resolved on in the Board of Directors meeting held February 8, 2023

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Common shares of AGC Inc. (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 16,000,000 shares (This number represents 7.2 % of total outstanding shares excluding treasury stock) (3) Total repurchase amount Up to 50 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From February 9 to September 22, 2023 (5) Other The Company plans to cancel all of the shares repurchased under this program following the resolution of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

2. Total number of the repurchased shares in accordance with the resolution made at the Board of Directors

meeting held on February 8, 2023

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 2,315,600 shares (2) Total cost of shares repurchased 11,439,486,511 yen

