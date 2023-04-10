AGC : Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

April 10, 2023
Corporate Name: AGC Inc.
President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai
(Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager,
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)
Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has repurchased its own shares in accordance with
Article 156 of the Companies Act applicable pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act.
|
1. Type of shares repurchased
|
Common shares of AGC Inc.
|
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
1,496,100 shares
|
3.
|
Total repurchase amount
|
7,362,034,512 yen
|
4. Repurchase period
|
March 1, 2023 － March 24, 2023 (contract basis)
|
5. Repurchase method
|
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
（Reference）
1. Matters resolved on in the Board of Directors meeting held February 8, 2023
|
(1) Type of shares to be repurchased
|
Common shares of AGC Inc.
|
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
|
Up to 16,000,000 shares
|
|
(This number represents 7.2 % of total outstanding shares
|
|
excluding treasury stock)
|
(3) Total repurchase amount
|
Up to 50 billion yen
|
(4) Repurchase period
|
From February 9 to September 22, 2023
|
(5) Other
|
The Company plans to cancel all of the shares repurchased
|
|
under this program following the resolution of the Board of
|
|
Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the
|
|
Companies Act.
2. Total number of the repurchased shares in accordance with the resolution made at the Board of Directors
meeting held on February 8, 2023
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
2,315,600 shares
|
(2)
|
Total cost of shares repurchased
|
11,439,486,511 yen
3．For inquiries please contact
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Inquiries Regarding Investor Relations (agc.com)
