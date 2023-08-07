August 7, 2023
Corporate Name: AGC Inc.
President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai
(Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager,
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)
Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has repurchased its own shares in accordance with
Article 156 of the Companies Act applicable pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act.
1. Type of shares repurchased
Common shares of AGC Inc.
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
1,459,200 shares
3.
Total repurchase amount
7,295,135,275 yen
4.
Repurchase period
July 3, 2023 - July 31, 2023 (contract basis)
5. Repurchase method
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
（Reference）
1.
Matters resolved on in the Board of Directors meeting held February 8, 2023
(1) Type of shares to be repurchased
Common shares of AGC Inc.
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 16,000,000 shares
(This number represents 7.2 % of total outstanding shares
excluding treasury stock)
(3) Total repurchase amount
Up to 50 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period
From February 9 to September 22, 2023
(5) Other
The Company plans to cancel all of the shares repurchased
under this program following the resolution of the Board of
Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the
Companies Act.
2.
Total number of the repurchased shares in accordance with the resolution made at the Board of Directors
meeting held on February 8, 2023
(1) Total number of shares repurchased
7,737,600 shares
(2) Total cost of shares repurchased
38,783,571,067 yen
3．For inquiries please contact
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Inquiries Regarding Investor Relations (agc.com)
