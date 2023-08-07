August 7, 2023

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai

(Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases

AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has repurchased its own shares in accordance with

Article 156 of the Companies Act applicable pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act.

1. Type of shares repurchased

Common shares of AGC Inc.

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

1,459,200 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount

7,295,135,275 yen

4.

Repurchase period

July 3, 2023 - July 31, 2023 (contract basis)

5. Repurchase method

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1.

Matters resolved on in the Board of Directors meeting held February 8, 2023

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased

Common shares of AGC Inc.

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 16,000,000 shares

(This number represents 7.2 % of total outstanding shares

excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total repurchase amount

Up to 50 billion yen

(4) Repurchase period

From February 9 to September 22, 2023

(5) Other

The Company plans to cancel all of the shares repurchased

under this program following the resolution of the Board of

Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the

Companies Act.

2.

Total number of the repurchased shares in accordance with the resolution made at the Board of Directors

meeting held on February 8, 2023

(1) Total number of shares repurchased

7,737,600 shares

(2) Total cost of shares repurchased

38,783,571,067 yen

3For inquiries please contact

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Inquiries Regarding Investor Relations (agc.com)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:03:10 UTC.