AGC : Change in Assignment of Executive Officer(PDF 88KB)

June 9, 2022

Corporate Name: AGC Inc. President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai (Code Number: 5201; TSE Prime section)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Change in Assignment of Executive Officer

Following the approval at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, AGC (the company) hereby announces the following changes in the assignment of Executive Officer, as well as organizational reform and other personnel change.

1. Organizational reform that will be made as of July 21, 2022 The Company will newly establish Business Foundation General Division within the Electronics Company to strengthen cross-sectional functions and to promote sustainability strategies within the Electronics Company. 2. Change in the assignment of an Executive Officer that will be made as of July 21, 2022 [New Position] [Name] [Current Position] Executive Officer Seigo Washinoue [Executive Officer GM of Business Foundation General Div., GM of Display Glass General Div., Electronics Company Electronics Company] 3. Other change in personnel that will be made as of July 21, 2022 [New Position] [Name] [Current Position] GM of Display Glass General Div., Mitsuru Furuta [GM of Production Management Div., Electronics Company Display Glass General Div., Electronics Company]

(Abbreviation) "GM": General Manager

