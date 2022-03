AGC : Changes in the Assignments of Executive Officers(PDF 89KB)

March 9, 2022

Corporate Name: AGC Inc. President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai (Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Changes in the Assignments of Executive Officers

AGC (the company) hereby announces the following changes in the assignments of Executive Officers.

Changes in the assignments of Executive Officers that will be made as of April 1, 2022

[New Position] [Name] [Current Position] Executive Vice President Hideyuki Kurata [Executive Vice President CTO, CTO, GM of Technology General Div., GM of Technology General Div.] GM of Business Development Div. Executive Officer Philippe Bastien [Executive Officer Assistant to President of Architectural Regional President for Europe, Glass Europe & Americas Company Architectural Glass Europe & Americas Company] Executive Officer Satoshi Takada [Executive Officer GM of Multi-Material General Div., GM of Business Development Div., Electronics Company GM of Multi-Material General Div., Electronics Company] Executive Officer Davide Cappellino [Executive Officer President and Regional President for President of Architectural Glass Europe Europe of Architectural Glass Europe & Americas Company] & Americas Company Changes in the assignments of Executive Officers that will be made as of April 21, 2022 [New Position] [Name] [Current Position] Executive Officer Tadashi Murano [Executive Officer GM of Strategy & Planning Div., GM of Strategy & Planning Div., GM of Sustainability Div., Corporate Planning General Div.] Corporate Planning General Div.

(Abbreviation) "GM": General Manager

1