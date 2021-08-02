AGC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)
(Fractions less than one million yen are rounded off.)
1. Financial Results for the Six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1 through June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)
For the Six months ended
For the Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Net sales
811,332
24.0
654,545
(11.2)
Operating profit
95,208
362.6
20,579
(50.4)
Profit before tax
97,133
490.3
16,456
(61.3)
Profit for the period
78,913
495.0
13,262
(63.5)
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
63,843
458.0
11,440
(64.6)
Total comprehensive income for the period
157,425
-
(53,440)
-
Basic earnings per share (yen)
288.33
51.70
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
287.20
51.49
(2) Consolidated financial position
FY2021 second quarter
FY2020
(as of June 30, 2021)
(as of December 31, 2020)
Total assets (millions of yen)
2,680,907
2,534,458
Total equity(millions of yen)
1,381,451
1,243,039
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
1,238,082
1,115,142
(millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%)
46.2
44.0
2. Dividends
(Unit: yen)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021 (forecast)
End of first quarter
-
-
――――
End of second quarter
60.00
80.00
――――
End of third quarter
-
――――
-
End of fiscal year
60.00
――――
130.00
Total
120.00
――――
210.00
Note: Revision of the forecast during this quarter: Yes
Note 1: The fiscal year-end dividend per share for the year ending December 31, 2021 (forecast) consists of 80.00 yen for ordinary dividend and 50.00 yen for special dividend.
3. Forecast for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Full year
Millions of yen
%
Net sales
1,670,000
18.2
Operating profit
180,000
137.5
Profit before tax
187,000
227.4
Profit for the period
145,000
252.2
Profit for the period attributable to
117,000
257.6
owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share (yen)
528.41
Note: Revision of the forecast for FY2021 consolidated operating results from the latest official forecast: Yes
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than "i" above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Note: For details, please refer to "1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS) (5) Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on
page 11.
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) at the end of the period
-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021):
227,441,381
-FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020):
227,441,381
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021):
5,596,424
-FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020):
5,813,165
Average number of shares issued during the period
-For the six months ended June 30, 2021:
221,421,047
-For the six months ended June 30, 2020:
221,282,271
*This interim consolidated financial statement is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.
*Appropriate Use of Forecast and Other Information and Other Matters
The above forecast is the assumptions of the Group's management on the basis of currently available information and, as such, contain risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are advised not to base investment decisions solely on these prospective results. Please note that actual results may materially differ from the projection due to such various factors as business and market environment the Group is active in, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and others.
*Supplementary Material for the Quarterly Financial Results
Supplementary material(Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, FY2021) will be published on TD-net for viewing in Japan, and on our Website.
AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:07 UTC.