AGC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

Note 1: The fiscal year-end dividend per share for the year ending December 31, 2021 (forecast) consists of 80.00 yen for ordinary dividend and 50.00 yen for special dividend.

Note: Revision of the forecast during this quarter: Yes

Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

For the Six months ended

For the Six months ended

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

1. Financial Results for the Six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1 through June 30, 2021)

(Fractions less than one million yen are rounded off.)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

3. Forecast for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Full year Millions of yen % Net sales 1,670,000 18.2 Operating profit 180,000 137.5 Profit before tax 187,000 227.4 Profit for the period 145,000 252.2 Profit for the period attributable to 117,000 257.6 owners of the parent Basic earnings per share (yen) 528.41

Note: Revision of the forecast for FY2021 consolidated operating results from the latest official forecast: Yes

*Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than "i" above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No

Note: For details, please refer to "1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS) (5) Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on

page 11.

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) at the end of the period

-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021): 227,441,381 -FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020): 227,441,381

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021): 5,596,424 -FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020): 5,813,165

Average number of shares issued during the period

-For the six months ended June 30, 2021: 221,421,047 -For the six months ended June 30, 2020: 221,282,271

*This interim consolidated financial statement is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.

*Appropriate Use of Forecast and Other Information and Other Matters

The above forecast is the assumptions of the Group's management on the basis of currently available information and, as such, contain risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are advised not to base investment decisions solely on these prospective results. Please note that actual results may materially differ from the projection due to such various factors as business and market environment the Group is active in, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and others.

*Supplementary Material for the Quarterly Financial Results

Supplementary material(Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, FY2021) will be published on TD-net for viewing in Japan, and on our Website.