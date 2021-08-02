Log in
AGC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
August 2, 2021 Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

(Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section) (URL: http://www.agc.com)

President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai

Contact: Kazumi Tamaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS basis)

(Fractions less than one million yen are rounded off.)

1. Financial Results for the Six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1 through June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

For the Six months ended

For the Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

811,332

24.0

654,545

(11.2)

Operating profit

95,208

362.6

20,579

(50.4)

Profit before tax

97,133

490.3

16,456

(61.3)

Profit for the period

78,913

495.0

13,262

(63.5)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

63,843

458.0

11,440

(64.6)

Total comprehensive income for the period

157,425

-

(53,440)

-

Basic earnings per share (yen)

288.33

51.70

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

287.20

51.49

(2) Consolidated financial position

FY2021 second quarter

FY2020

(as of June 30, 2021)

(as of December 31, 2020)

Total assets (millions of yen)

2,680,907

2,534,458

Total equity(millions of yen)

1,381,451

1,243,039

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,238,082

1,115,142

(millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio (%)

46.2

44.0

2. Dividends

(Unit: yen)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021 (forecast)

End of first quarter

-

-

――――

End of second quarter

60.00

80.00

――――

End of third quarter

-

――――

-

End of fiscal year

60.00

――――

130.00

Total

120.00

――――

210.00

Note: Revision of the forecast during this quarter: Yes

Note 1: The fiscal year-end dividend per share for the year ending December 31, 2021 (forecast) consists of 80.00 yen for ordinary dividend and 50.00 yen for special dividend.

3. Forecast for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Full year

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

1,670,000

18.2

Operating profit

180,000

137.5

Profit before tax

187,000

227.4

Profit for the period

145,000

252.2

Profit for the period attributable to

117,000

257.6

owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share (yen)

528.41

Note: Revision of the forecast for FY2021 consolidated operating results from the latest official forecast: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than "i" above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No

Note: For details, please refer to "1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS) (5) Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on

page 11.

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) at the end of the period

-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021):

227,441,381

-FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020):

227,441,381

  1. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

-FY2021 second quarter (as of June 30, 2021):

5,596,424

-FY2020 (as of December 31, 2020):

5,813,165

  1. Average number of shares issued during the period

-For the six months ended June 30, 2021:

221,421,047

-For the six months ended June 30, 2020:

221,282,271

*This interim consolidated financial statement is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.

*Appropriate Use of Forecast and Other Information and Other Matters

The above forecast is the assumptions of the Group's management on the basis of currently available information and, as such, contain risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are advised not to base investment decisions solely on these prospective results. Please note that actual results may materially differ from the projection due to such various factors as business and market environment the Group is active in, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and others.

*Supplementary Material for the Quarterly Financial Results

Supplementary material(Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, FY2021) will be published on TD-net for viewing in Japan, and on our Website.

(Attached Documents)

INDEX

1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

2

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statements of

4

Comprehensive Income

(Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss)

4

(Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

5

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

6

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

(5)Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

11

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

11

(Changes in Accounting Estimates)

11

(Segment Information)

12

(Notes to Other Income and Other Expenses)

14

(Notes on Significant Subsequent Events)

14

- 1 -

1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

(1) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021 second quarter

(as of December 31, 2020)

(as of June 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

236,124

248,059

Trade receivables

266,177

269,208

Inventories

274,835

300,280

Other receivables

62,468

63,185

Income tax receivables

5,169

3,636

Other current assets

16,186

22,529

(Subtotal)

860,962

906,901

Assets held for sale

-

21,073

Total current assets

860,962

927,974

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,246,885

1,297,459

Goodwill

118,063

122,669

Intangible assets

72,660

76,524

Investments accounted for using equity method

32,014

38,242

Other financial assets

130,919

127,119

Deferred tax assets

25,944

26,297

Other non-current assets

47,008

64,619

Total non-current assets

1,673,495

1,752,932

Total assets

2,534,458

2,680,907

- 2 -

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021 second quarter

(as of December 31, 2020)

(as of June 30, 2021)

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

151,874

158,090

Short-terminterest-bearing debt

106,884

59,966

Long-terminterest-bearing debt due within one year

87,163

100,411

Other payables

186,310

206,155

Income tax payables

12,426

20,077

Provisions

1,563

1,516

Other current liabilities

17,676

16,377

(Subtotal)

563,898

562,595

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

-

762

Total current liabilities

563,898

563,357

Non-current liabilities

Long-terminterest-bearing debt

593,912

596,138

Deferred tax liabilities

35,153

38,660

Post-employment benefit liabilities

64,736

65,399

Provisions

12,353

11,186

Other non-current liabilities

21,363

24,711

Total non-current liabilities

727,519

736,097

Total liabilities

1,291,418

1,299,455

Equity

Share capital

90,873

90,873

Capital surplus

83,501

82,027

Retained earnings

818,701

875,533

Treasury shares

(28,170)

(27,293)

Other components of equity

150,236

216,941

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,115,142

1,238,082

Non-controlling interests

127,897

143,369

Total equity

1,243,039

1,381,451

Total liabilities and equity

2,534,458

2,680,907

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
