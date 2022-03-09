AGC : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data)Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021(PDF 218KB)

March 9, 2022

Corporate Name: AGC Inc. President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai (Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data)

Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021

(IFRS basis)

AGC Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis) disclosed on February 8, 2022. Some numerical data (XBRL data) have also been corrected and submitted.

1. Reason for the corrections

After the announcement on February 8, 2022, the Company found out that some corrections needed to be made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis).

Corrected parts Corrections are underlined. Details of corrections

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis)

1. Financial Results for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

【Before corrections】

FY2021 FY2020 (Jan. through Dec. 2021) (Jan. through Dec. 2020) millions of yen % millions of yen % Ratio of profit for the year to total assets (%) 7.9 2.3

【After corrections】