AGC : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data)Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021(PDF 218KB)

Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021
(IFRS basis)
AGC Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis) disclosed on February 8, 2022. Some numerical data (XBRL data) have also been corrected and submitted.
1. Reason for the corrections
After the announcement on February 8, 2022, the Company found out that some corrections needed to be made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis).
Corrected parts Corrections are underlined.
Details of corrections
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis)
1. Financial Results for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
【Before corrections】
FY2021
FY2020
(Jan. through Dec. 2021)
(Jan. through Dec. 2020)
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
Ratio of profit for the year to total assets (%)
7.9
2.3
【After corrections】
FY2021
FY2020
(Jan. through Dec. 2021)
(Jan. through Dec. 2020)
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
Ratio of profit before tax to total assets (%)
8.1
2.3
3. Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)
(5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
5) Segment Information
FY2020 (Jan.1 through Dec.31, 2020)
【Before corrections】
Reportable segments
Amount
Ceramics/
reported
on
Total
Adjustments
consolidated
Other
Glass
Electronics
Chemicals
financial
statements
Sales to external customers
648,394
283,025
449,739
31,145
1,412,306
-
1,412,306
Inter-segment sales or
2,570
6,327
1,416
49,976
60,291
(60,291)
-
transfers
Total sales
650,965
289,353
451,156
81,122
1,472,597
(60,291)
1,412,306
Segment profit (loss)
(16,579)
37,797
50,477
4,226
75,922
(142)
75,780
(Operating profit)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
41,164
Other items
Depreciation and
50,968
47,896
43,004
1,927
143,796
(79)
143,716
amortization
Impairment losses
883
262
66
-
1,213
-
1,213
(Non-financial assets)
Capital expenditure
64,141
80,686
95,216
1,536
241,581
(232)
241,348
Investments accounted for
25,032
1,338
2,428
3,215
32,014
-
32,014
using equity method
The amounts of inter-segment sales or transfers are primarily based on market prices and manufacturing cost.
"Ceramics/Other" mainly handles ceramics products, logistics and financial services.
【After corrections】
Reportable segments
Amount
Ceramics/
reported
on
Total
Adjustments
consolidated
Other
Glass
Electronics
Chemicals
financial
statements
Sales to external customers
648,394
283,025
449,739
31,145
1,412,306
-
1,412,306
Inter-segment sales or
2,570
6,327
1,416
49,976
60,291
(60,291)
-
transfers
Total sales
650,965
289,353
451,156
81,122
1,472,597
(60,291)
1,412,306
Segment profit (loss)
(16,579)
37,797
50,477
4,226
75,922
(142)
75,780
(Operating profit)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
41,164
Other items
Depreciation and
50,968
47,896
43,004
1,927
143,796
(79)
143,716
amortization
Impairment losses
883
262
197
-
1,343
-
1,343
(Non-financial assets)
Capital expenditure
64,141
80,686
95,216
1,536
241,581
(232)
241,348
Investments accounted for
25,032
1,338
2,428
3,215
32,014
-
32,014
using equity method
The amounts of inter-segment sales or transfers are primarily based on market prices and manufacturing cost. "Ceramics/Other" mainly handles ceramics products, logistics and financial services.
Moreover, the above amounts of impairment losses (non-financial assets) include the amounts of impairment losses recorded as expenses for restructuring programs.
