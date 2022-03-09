Log in
AGC : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data)Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021(PDF 218KB)

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
March 9, 2022

Corporate Name: AGC Inc. President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai (Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data)

Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021

(IFRS basis)

AGC Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis) disclosed on February 8, 2022. Some numerical data (XBRL data) have also been corrected and submitted.

1. Reason for the corrections

After the announcement on February 8, 2022, the Company found out that some corrections needed to be made to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis).

  1. Corrected parts Corrections are underlined.
  2. Details of corrections

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 (IFRS basis)

1. Financial Results for FY2021 (January 1 through December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Before corrections

FY2021

FY2020

(Jan. through Dec. 2021)

(Jan. through Dec. 2020)

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

Ratio of profit for the year to total assets (%)

7.9

2.3

After corrections

FY2021

FY2020

(Jan. through Dec. 2021)

(Jan. through Dec. 2020)

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

Ratio of profit before tax to total assets (%)

8.1

2.3

3. Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

(5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

5) Segment Information

FY2020 (Jan.1 through Dec.31, 2020)

Before corrections

Reportable segments

Amount

Ceramics/

reported

on

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Other

Glass

Electronics

Chemicals

financial

statements

Sales to external customers

648,394

283,025

449,739

31,145

1,412,306

-

1,412,306

Inter-segment sales or

2,570

6,327

1,416

49,976

60,291

(60,291)

-

transfers

Total sales

650,965

289,353

451,156

81,122

1,472,597

(60,291)

1,412,306

Segment profit (loss)

(16,579)

37,797

50,477

4,226

75,922

(142)

75,780

(Operating profit)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

41,164

Other items

Depreciation and

50,968

47,896

43,004

1,927

143,796

(79)

143,716

amortization

Impairment losses

883

262

66

-

1,213

-

1,213

(Non-financial assets)

Capital expenditure

64,141

80,686

95,216

1,536

241,581

(232)

241,348

Investments accounted for

25,032

1,338

2,428

3,215

32,014

-

32,014

using equity method

The amounts of inter-segment sales or transfers are primarily based on market prices and manufacturing cost.

"Ceramics/Other" mainly handles ceramics products, logistics and financial services.

After corrections

Reportable segments

Amount

Ceramics/

reported

on

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Other

Glass

Electronics

Chemicals

financial

statements

Sales to external customers

648,394

283,025

449,739

31,145

1,412,306

-

1,412,306

Inter-segment sales or

2,570

6,327

1,416

49,976

60,291

(60,291)

-

transfers

Total sales

650,965

289,353

451,156

81,122

1,472,597

(60,291)

1,412,306

Segment profit (loss)

(16,579)

37,797

50,477

4,226

75,922

(142)

75,780

(Operating profit)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

41,164

Other items

Depreciation and

50,968

47,896

43,004

1,927

143,796

(79)

143,716

amortization

Impairment losses

883

262

197

-

1,343

-

1,343

(Non-financial assets)

Capital expenditure

64,141

80,686

95,216

1,536

241,581

(232)

241,348

Investments accounted for

25,032

1,338

2,428

3,215

32,014

-

32,014

using equity method

The amounts of inter-segment sales or transfers are primarily based on market prices and manufacturing cost. "Ceramics/Other" mainly handles ceramics products, logistics and financial services.

Moreover, the above amounts of impairment losses (non-financial assets) include the amounts of impairment losses recorded as expenses for restructuring programs.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
