AGC Develops Process Digital Twin for Chemical Plants and

Begins Operation at Vinyl Chloride Monomer Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia

Tokyo, April 17, 2023 - AGC Inc. (AGC; Headquarters: Tokyo; President: Yoshinori Hirai), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, announced that the company had developed a Process Digital Twin for chemical plants. This technology will begin full-scale operation in April 2023 at the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) manufacturing plant of P.T. Asahimas Chemical (Headquarters: Indonesia), its chemical manufacturing and sales subsidiary.

Process Digital Twin is a technology that reproduces the current state of a plant in a virtual space by importing operation data of an actual plant into a process simulator*2 in real time via a Plant Information Management System (PIMS)*1 and instantly performing high-speed calculations. By utilizing this system, data that could not be obtained or referred in real time can be estimated in the simulator to visualize operating conditions and asset performance. It is also expected to contribute significantly to stable plant operations by enabling instantaneous situational awareness and data-driven decision making.

Process Digital Twin Configuration

The newly developed system covers a wide range of processes from reaction to distillation while incorporating the following innovations to realize high reproducibility of actual plants.

A rigorous reaction model that takes into account even elementary reactions *3 , which are the smallest reaction steps, and reproduces down to the behavior of by-products, a key to operational management. Dynamic simulation* 4 reproduces not only the stable state of a plant but also the state in the process of change. Improved reproducibility of actual plant conditions by automatically correcting for changes in asset performance over time due to fouling and other effects based on actual data.

