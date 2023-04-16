Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AGC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58:29 2023-04-16 pm EDT
5010.00 JPY   +0.30%
04/16Agc : Develops Process Digital Twin for Chemical Plants and Begins Operation at Vinyl Chloride Monomer Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia
PU
04/11AGC Inc. - Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
AQ
04/11AGC Conducts Share Buybacks Worth 7.4 Billion Yen
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGC : Develops Process Digital Twin for Chemical Plants and Begins Operation at Vinyl Chloride Monomer Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia

04/16/2023 | 10:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

AGC Develops Process Digital Twin for Chemical Plants and

Begins Operation at Vinyl Chloride Monomer Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia

Tokyo, April 17, 2023 - AGC Inc. (AGC; Headquarters: Tokyo; President: Yoshinori Hirai), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, announced that the company had developed a Process Digital Twin for chemical plants. This technology will begin full-scale operation in April 2023 at the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) manufacturing plant of P.T. Asahimas Chemical (Headquarters: Indonesia), its chemical manufacturing and sales subsidiary.

Process Digital Twin is a technology that reproduces the current state of a plant in a virtual space by importing operation data of an actual plant into a process simulator*2 in real time via a Plant Information Management System (PIMS)*1 and instantly performing high-speed calculations. By utilizing this system, data that could not be obtained or referred in real time can be estimated in the simulator to visualize operating conditions and asset performance. It is also expected to contribute significantly to stable plant operations by enabling instantaneous situational awareness and data-driven decision making.

Process Digital Twin Configuration

The newly developed system covers a wide range of processes from reaction to distillation while incorporating the following innovations to realize high reproducibility of actual plants.

  1. A rigorous reaction model that takes into account even elementary reactions*3, which are the smallest reaction steps, and reproduces down to the behavior of by-products, a key to operational management.
  2. Dynamic simulation*4 reproduces not only the stable state of a plant but also the state in the process of change.
  3. Improved reproducibility of actual plant conditions by automatically correcting for changes in asset performance over time due to fouling and other effects based on actual data.

Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division AGC Inc.

(Contact: Fujiyama; Tel: +81-3-3218-5603;Contact form)

Personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

News Release

AGC is advancing DX at its chemical plants through the three steps of "Visualizing," "Understanding," and "Transforming." As part of its efforts in "Visualizing," AGC has introduced an integrated operation management system called "CHOPIN"and a private LTE network. As the next step after "Visualizing," this initiative is to analyze the current status of plants using a Process Digital Twin (Understanding) and to achieve more advanced operations (Transforming).

In the future, AGC will roll out the technology to more plants, aiming to further stabilized operations by enhancing their sophistication.

AGC Group has formulated its medium-term management plan, AGC plus-2023 to achieve its long-term management strategy, "Vision 2030", and one of the key directions in the plan is to boost competitiveness by accelerating DX. Until now, AGC Group has used digital technologies to transform business processes in areas such as manufacturing and development, sales and marketing, and logistics. AGC Group will continue to build its competitive advantage by transforming its business model by utilizing big data from every aspect of its operations and deliver new added value to its customers and to society.

*1

Plant Information Management System (PIMS): A database system that collects and stores plant operation data.

*2

Process simulator: A simulator that reproduce chemical plant state on a computer by calculations based on chemical engineering.

*3

Elementary reaction: The reaction of the smallest step that comprises a chemical reaction. The reaction that produces VCM is expressed by a combination of a large

number of elementary reactions involving unstable chemical species called radicals.

*4

Dynamic simulation: Reproduction of dynamic changes in a plant through calculations.

< Reference >

Chikako Ogawa, General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division AGC Inc.

(Contact: Fujiyama; Tel: +81-3-3218-5603;Contact form)

Personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 02:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGC INC.
04/16Agc : Develops Process Digital Twin for Chemical Plants and Begins Operation at Vinyl Chlo..
PU
04/11AGC Inc. - Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
AQ
04/11AGC Conducts Share Buybacks Worth 7.4 Billion Yen
MT
04/10Agc : Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
PU
04/10Tranche Update on AGC Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
CI
03/23Agc : to Expand Production Capacity for Fluorochemical Products
PU
03/15Agc : Recognized as a “Supplier Engagement Leader” Company with the Highest Ra..
PU
03/09AGC Inc. - Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
AQ
03/09AGC Spends 4 Billion Yen on Share Buybacks
MT
03/08Agc : Announcement regarding the Status of Share Repurchases
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 098 B 15 691 M 15 691 M
Net income 2023 95 842 M 717 M 717 M
Net Debt 2023 378 B 2 829 M 2 829 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 1 098 B 8 210 M 8 210 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 57 609
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart AGC INC.
Duration : Period :
AGC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 995,00 JPY
Average target price 5 718,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Shimamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinji Miyaji CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yoshinori Hirai Director, CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Michitaka Goto Manager-Planning & Administration
Yasuchika Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGC INC.13.65%8 210
SAINT-GOBAIN12.99%28 991
ASSA ABLOY AB5.23%25 318
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.43.87%13 023
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.2.44%11 040
MASCO CORPORATION4.22%10 963
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer