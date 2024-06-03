IR DAY
2024
Shinji Miyaji, CFO
AGC Inc.
June 3&4, 2024
Table of Contents
1. Status quo analysis, direction, and key strategies
2. Capital cost and capital return analysis
3. Specific measures of key strategies to enhance corporate value
4. Indicators to achieve 8% ROE
5. Capital Allocation Policy
6. KPI
Status quo analysis, direction, and key strategies
Status quo analysis
Direction
- PER in line with industry average, but ROE well below capital cost and has higher priority for improvement
- First, achieve and establish a state of x1>P/B ratio by achieving ROE 8%
- Accelerate corporate transformation and maximize corporate value
- Target ROE 8% by 2026 to cover the capital cost
◼ Evolution of ''ambidextrous
◼
DX Promotion
Key Strategies
strategy''
Strengthening of
◼
Deepening of Sustainability
◼
management foundation
Management
Capital cost and capital return analysis
- PER in line with industry average, but ROE well below capital cost and has higher priority for improvement
- First, achieve and establish a state of 1>P/B ratio by achieving ROE 8%
Price book-value ratio (PBR)
(Unit: times)
PBR
=
ROE
×
PER
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
2018/12 2019/12 2020/12 2021/12 2022/12 2023/12
(Reference) Average of 123 chemical companies listed on TSE Prime (December 2023)
Simple average
Weighted average
PBR 1.1x
PBR 1.5x
Capital cost about
AGC's past 6-
2026 ROE target
ROE
8%
(CAPM basis)
year average
8% or above
14%
ROE 4.8%
9%
Return on
4%
8%
4%
3%
10% -0.2%
4.6%
8%
Equity Ratio
-1%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2026
AGC's 5-year average
TSE Prime Chemical Industry
PER
(Unit：times)
(excluding 2022)
Simple average of the past 6 years
15.9 times
17.4 times
30
20
Price
10
Earnings
0
9
20
24
10
-309
17
Ratio
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
-10
Specific measures of key strategies to enhance corporate value
- "Solid growth in strategic businesses" and "acceleration of structural reforms in core businesses" is the most important measure to improve ROE
- Accelerate portfolio transformation through ambidextrous strategy
Improve and stabilize
ROE
- Carefully select investments and implement structural reforms at an early stage
- Continuously improve asset efficiency, including the sale of cross-shareholdings
◼ Achieve steady growth in strategic businesses
Improve
Corporate
◼ Accelerate structural reforms of core businesses
Value
PBR>1
- Sustainability KPI setting, DX promotion
Improve PER ◼ Continuation of stable dividend (Dividend on equity ratio of approx. 3%)
- Strengthen dialogue with investors (360 individual meetings/year, financial results briefings, business briefings, ESG briefings, meetings with outside directors, etc.)
Business Indicators for achieving 8% ROE
- Aim for company-wideROCE of 10% or more, which is equivalent to R O E of 8%.
- Work to maintain and raise ROCE levels for each business
- Key points are to improve Display and Life Sciences, and maintain the level of Electronic Materials and Performance Chemicals.
2023 Actual vs
FY2026 Projection
ROCE
-5%
0%
10% (Group-wide target)
20%
Architectural
Glass
Automotive
Maintain
Improve
Electronics
Display
Electronic Materials
Chemicals
Essential Chemicals
Performance
Chemicals
Improve
Life Science
Maintain
Group-wide
ROCE : 10%
EBITDA* : 440.0 billion yen
ROCE
: (OP forecast of the year) ÷ (Operating asset forecast at the year-end),
Group-wide OP by business is after allocation of common expenses; OP for each business is before allocation of common expenses
Diameter of each circle (excluding those of the group
-wide section)
: the size of EBITDA *
EBITDA
= Operating profit + Depreciation
Capital Allocation Policy
- Strategic investment budget will be set at 200 billion yen for proactive investment in strategic and growth businesses.
- Regarding shareholder returns, stable dividends will be maintained with a target of approx. 3% Dividend on Equity (DOE), and share buybacks will be determined based on a comprehensive consideration of investment projects, cash position and other factors.
(Unit: Billion yen)
Previous Mid-term Plan period (FY2021-FY2023)
FY2024-FY2026
Repayment of debt,
951.2
etc.
78.9
Share buybacks
50.0
Shareholder returns
129.2
Investment in
244.0
strategic businesses
Core businesses &
449.1
common investments
951.2
194.9
756.3
1,040.0
1,040.0
Asset sales
Shareholder returns
140.0
40.0
Asset sales
(Excluding Share buybacks )
or more
(Cross-shareholdings, idle
(Cross-shareholdings, idle
Strategic investment
200.0
assets, etc.)
assets, etc.)
budget
Investment in
320.0
1,000.0
Operating cash flow
strategic businesses
Operating cash flow
or more
Core businesses &
380.0
common investments
Breakdown
Source
Breakdown
Source
of funds
of funds
New Medium-term Management Plan AGC plus-2026 :
Financial KPIs
- We will continuously grow and evolve our businesses to achieve stable ROE of 8% or higher
- We will expand strategic businesses to account for the majority of Group-wide operating profit by 2026.
Financial KPIs
OP
Strategic
Business OP
EBITDA*
ROE
D/E Ratio
2023 (Actual)
2024 (Estimate)
2026
2030
2050
128.8 billion yen
150.0 billion yen
230.0 billion yen
300.0 billion yen
or higher
56.8 billion yen
80.0 billion yen
130.0 billion yen
190.0 billion yen
or higher
304.1 billion yen
335.0 billion yen
440.0 billion yen
4.6%
3.7%
8% or higher
10% or higher
0.42
0.5 or less
* EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation
END
