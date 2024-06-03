IR DAY

2024

Shinji Miyaji, CFO

AGC Inc.

June 3&4, 2024

Table of Contents

1. Status quo analysis, direction, and key strategies

P.3

2. Capital cost and capital return analysis

P.4

3. Specific measures of key strategies to enhance corporate value

P.5

4. Indicators to achieve 8% ROE

P.6

5. Capital Allocation Policy

P.7

6. KPI

P.8

©AGC Inc.

2

Status quo analysis, direction, and key strategies

Status quo analysis

Direction

  • PER in line with industry average, but ROE well below capital cost and has higher priority for improvement
  • First, achieve and establish a state of x1>P/B ratio by achieving ROE 8%
  • Accelerate corporate transformation and maximize corporate value
  • Target ROE 8% by 2026 to cover the capital cost

Evolution of ''ambidextrous

DX Promotion

Key Strategies

strategy''

Strengthening of

Deepening of Sustainability

management foundation

Management

©AGC Inc.

3

Capital cost and capital return analysis

  • PER in line with industry average, but ROE well below capital cost and has higher priority for improvement
  • First, achieve and establish a state of 1>P/B ratio by achieving ROE 8%

Price book-value ratio (PBR)

(Unit: times)

PBR

=

ROE

×

PER

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

2018/12 2019/12 2020/12 2021/12 2022/12 2023/12

(Reference) Average of 123 chemical companies listed on TSE Prime (December 2023)

Simple average

Weighted average

PBR 1.1x

PBR 1.5x

Capital cost about

AGC's past 6-

2026 ROE target

ROE

8%

(CAPM basis)

year average

8% or above

14%

ROE 4.8%

9%

Return on

4%

8%

4%

3%

10% -0.2%

4.6%

8%

Equity Ratio

-1%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2026

AGC's 5-year average

TSE Prime Chemical Industry

PER

(Unittimes)

(excluding 2022)

Simple average of the past 6 years

15.9 times

17.4 times

30

20

Price

10

Earnings

0

9

20

24

10

-309

17

Ratio

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

-10

©AGC Inc.

4

Specific measures of key strategies to enhance corporate value

  • "Solid growth in strategic businesses" and "acceleration of structural reforms in core businesses" is the most important measure to improve ROE
    • Accelerate portfolio transformation through ambidextrous strategy

Improve and stabilize

ROE

  • Carefully select investments and implement structural reforms at an early stage
  • Continuously improve asset efficiency, including the sale of cross-shareholdings

Achieve steady growth in strategic businesses

Improve

Corporate

Accelerate structural reforms of core businesses

Value

PBR>1

  • Sustainability KPI setting, DX promotion

Improve PER Continuation of stable dividend (Dividend on equity ratio of approx. 3%)

  • Strengthen dialogue with investors (360 individual meetings/year, financial results briefings, business briefings, ESG briefings, meetings with outside directors, etc.)

©AGC Inc.

5

Business Indicators for achieving 8% ROE

  • Aim for company-wideROCE of 10% or more, which is equivalent to R O E of 8%.
  • Work to maintain and raise ROCE levels for each business
  • Key points are to improve Display and Life Sciences, and maintain the level of Electronic Materials and Performance Chemicals.

2023 Actual vs

FY2026 Projection

ROCE

-5%

0%

10% (Group-wide target)

20%

Architectural

Glass

Automotive

Maintain

Improve

Electronics

Display

Electronic Materials

Chemicals

Essential Chemicals

Performance

Chemicals

Improve

Life Science

Maintain

Group-wide

ROCE : 10%

EBITDA* : 440.0 billion yen

ROCE

: (OP forecast of the year) ÷ (Operating asset forecast at the year-end),

Group-wide OP by business is after allocation of common expenses; OP for each business is before allocation of common expenses

Diameter of each circle (excluding those of the group

-wide section)

: the size of EBITDA *

EBITDA

= Operating profit + Depreciation

Capital Allocation Policy

  • Strategic investment budget will be set at 200 billion yen for proactive investment in strategic and growth businesses.
  • Regarding shareholder returns, stable dividends will be maintained with a target of approx. 3% Dividend on Equity (DOE), and share buybacks will be determined based on a comprehensive consideration of investment projects, cash position and other factors.

(Unit: Billion yen)

Previous Mid-term Plan period (FY2021-FY2023)

FY2024-FY2026

Repayment of debt,

951.2

etc.

78.9

Share buybacks

50.0

Shareholder returns

129.2

Investment in

244.0

strategic businesses

Core businesses &

449.1

common investments

951.2

194.9

756.3

1,040.0

1,040.0

Asset sales

Shareholder returns

140.0

40.0

Asset sales

(Excluding Share buybacks )

or more

(Cross-shareholdings, idle

(Cross-shareholdings, idle

Strategic investment

200.0

assets, etc.)

assets, etc.)

budget

Investment in

320.0

1,000.0

Operating cash flow

strategic businesses

Operating cash flow

or more

Core businesses &

380.0

common investments

Breakdown

Source

Breakdown

Source

of funds

of funds

©AGC Inc.

7

New Medium-term Management Plan AGC plus-2026 :

Financial KPIs

  • We will continuously grow and evolve our businesses to achieve stable ROE of 8% or higher
  • We will expand strategic businesses to account for the majority of Group-wide operating profit by 2026.

Financial KPIs

OP

Strategic

Business OP

EBITDA*

ROE

D/E Ratio

2023 (Actual)

2024 (Estimate)

2026

2030

2050

128.8 billion yen

150.0 billion yen

230.0 billion yen

300.0 billion yen

or higher

56.8 billion yen

80.0 billion yen

130.0 billion yen

190.0 billion yen

or higher

304.1 billion yen

335.0 billion yen

440.0 billion yen

4.6%

3.7%

8% or higher

10% or higher

0.42

0.5 or less

* EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation

©AGC Inc.

8

END

Disclaimer:

  • This material is solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation. Although this material (including the financial projections) has been prepared using information we currently believe reliable, AGC Inc. does not take responsibility for any errors and omissions pertaining to the inherent risks and uncertainties of the material presented.
  • We ask that you exercise your own judgment in assessing this material. AGC Inc. is not responsible for any losses that may arise from investment decisions based on the forecasts and other numerical targets contained herein.
  • Copyright AGC Inc.
    No duplication or distribution without prior consent of AGC Inc.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 02:17:05 UTC.