  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  AGC Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-01 am EST
5060.00 JPY   +0.40%
10:23aAgc : posted the "Notice to Convene the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
PU
02/09AGC Inc. - Notice Concerning Change in Reportable Segments
AQ
02/09AGC Sinks into Loss in FY22; Plans Russia Business Transfer, 50 Billion Yen Share Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGC : posted the "Notice to Convene the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
The 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (held in March 2023)

The Notice to Convene the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is posted on this website before its date of mailing (March 7, 2023) as early disclosure.
At this General Meeting of Shareholders, regardless of whether or not request for document delivery has been made, documents stating the matters provided by electronic measures are equally sent.



Attachments

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 021 B 14 849 M 14 849 M
Net income 2022 100 B 736 M 736 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 3 704 M 3 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 124 B 8 254 M 8 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 55 999
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart AGC INC.
Duration : Period :
AGC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 060,00 JPY
Average target price 5 483,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Shimamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinji Miyaji CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yoshinori Hirai Director, CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Michitaka Goto Manager-Planning & Administration
Yasuchika Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGC INC.14.68%8 222
SAINT-GOBAIN23.40%31 372
ASSA ABLOY AB14.04%27 183
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED9.58%13 175
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.16.51%12 438
MASCO CORPORATION12.34%11 807