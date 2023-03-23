Advanced search
    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
4800.00 JPY    0.00%
AGC : to Expand Production Capacity for Fluorochemical Products

03/23/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Since fluorochemical products have excellent heat, weather, and chemical resistance, they are used in a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, aircraft, automobiles. Particularly, the technical characteristics of AGC Group's products have been highly recognized in such leading-edge fields as high-speed communication equipment, fuel cell vehicles, and hydrogen energy, where advanced characteristics and reliability are required. Based on this background, sales of AGC Group's fluorochemical products have been steadily increasing in recent years, and in 2021, the company expanded its production capacity at its Kashima plant and Chiba plant.

The decision for further capacity expansion has been made in response to an expected significant growth in demand for fluorochemicals products, particularly in the semiconductor industry. AGC will continue to invest proactively in fluorochemical products, aiming to achieve sales of more than 200 billion yen in the Performance Chemicals business by 2024.

Under its Managing Policy AGC plus 2.0, the AGC Group is committed to creating products that add a "plus" by providing safety, security and comfort to society and creating new value and functions for customers. The AGC Group will continue to responsibly provide fluorochemical products that are indispensable to our customers and society, and will support the lives of people around the world.

Examples of fluorochemical products used in leading-edge industrial fields

Semiconductors

Aircraft and Automobiles

High-speed Communication Equipment

Attachments

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
