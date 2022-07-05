Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  AGC Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:55 2022-07-05 pm EDT
4685.00 JPY   -0.74%
07/05AGC : to Revise Pricing for Architectural Glass Products in Japan
PU
07/03AGC : (Progress of Disclosure Matters) Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary Company to Integrate Chlor-Alkali Business in Thailand and CLMV Markets(PDF 164KB)
PU
06/29AGC INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGC : to Revise Pricing for Architectural Glass Products in Japan

07/05/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
The AGC Group's architectural glass business in Japan is facing a significant increase in various cost burdens, such as the sharp rise in raw materials and fuel, sub-materials, and logistics costs, as well as the rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen.

In this environment, the AGC Group is striving to cope with the rising costs by continuing to make every effort to improve productivity and reduce costs. However, the Group has determined that it is difficult to absorb the sharp rise in costs through its own efforts alone, and therefore has decided to implement a price revision for architectural glass-related products in Japan.

Under its AGC plus-2023 medium-term management plan, the AGC Group has focused on improving the profitability and asset efficiency of its architectural glass business as a priority issue for the Group management and is implementing a variety of initiatives in this field. In the architectural glass business in Japan, the AGC Group will continue to create social and economic value through the provision of a stable supply of architectural glass over the long term, and improved business profitability.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 862 B 13 717 M 13 717 M
Net income 2022 120 B 887 M 887 M
Net Debt 2022 415 B 3 058 M 3 058 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 1 048 B 7 717 M 7 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 55 999
Free-Float 86,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 720,00 JPY
Average target price 6 538,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Shimamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinji Miyaji CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yoshinori Hirai Director, CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Michitaka Goto Manager-Planning & Administration
Yasuchika Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
