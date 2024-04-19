The AGC Group, which has offices in Taiwan such as AGC Display Glass Taiwan Inc. and AGC Electronics Taiwan Inc., announced that it will donate 3 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society to help those affected by the disaster.

The AGC Group would like to express its sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the recent earthquake in eastern Taiwan and its sympathy to all those affected by the disaster.

We sincerely wish everyone in the affected areas a speedy return to their daily lives.

About AGC

AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai)(TOKYO: 5201) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 57,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 2.0 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 13.2bn) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. Learn more at AGC’s site and on LikedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418240378/en/