    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
AGCO : A115 HiTech4 and T235 Direct - Valtra's nominees for Tractor of the Year

09/02/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Valtra has two Tractor of the Year finalists, small giant from A Series and modern workhorse from T Series.

A115 HiTech4 is popular model with four-step powershift transmission, which is controlled electronically. The A Series is ergonomically designed, it's easy to use and it has the power needed to put implements to work. All Valtra A Series tractors comes with Valtra's renowned shuttle transmission including an integrated handbrake. From A Series customer gets exactly the right tractor for exact needs.

T235 Direct - beauty, brains and brawn. T Series tractor is a winner on all fronts, combining the power of smart technology with the strength of a 6-cylinder engine. Convenient A-pillar display puts information and control right where needed. The visibility from the driver's seat is excellent in all directions, in all conditions. With the industry benchmark SmartTouch, each day brings more profit and peace of mind. When power, precision and profit are valued, the T Series is the working machine.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 371 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 10 236 M 10 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 135,78 $
Average target price 162,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION33.50%10 236
PACCAR, INC.-4.20%28 697
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.16%26 436
EPIROC AB (PUBL)154.13%25 523
KUBOTA CORPORATION1.07%25 375
KOMATSU LTD.-1.86%24 100