AGCO : A115 HiTech4 and T235 Direct - Valtra's nominees for Tractor of the Year

Valtra has two Tractor of the Year finalists, small giant from A Series and modern workhorse from T Series.

A115 HiTech4 is popular model with four-step powershift transmission, which is controlled electronically. The A Series is ergonomically designed, it's easy to use and it has the power needed to put implements to work. All Valtra A Series tractors comes with Valtra's renowned shuttle transmission including an integrated handbrake. From A Series customer gets exactly the right tractor for exact needs.

T235 Direct - beauty, brains and brawn. T Series tractor is a winner on all fronts, combining the power of smart technology with the strength of a 6-cylinder engine. Convenient A-pillar display puts information and control right where needed. The visibility from the driver's seat is excellent in all directions, in all conditions. With the industry benchmark SmartTouch, each day brings more profit and peace of mind. When power, precision and profit are valued, the T Series is the working machine.