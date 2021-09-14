AGCO : Agriculture Foundation and AGCO/Fendt Donate to Nonprofits to Support Flood-hit Farmers and Communities in Germany

Recently, Western Germany and many parts of Europe experienced heavy rain which resulted in flash floods that destroyed farmland, crops, buildings and local agricultural infrastructures. With its deep commitment to farmers and AGCO's local communities, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is strengthening disaster relief initiatives for farmers and their farming communities.

'The recent flash flood situation in Germany put farmers' livelihoods at risk, requiring immediate action and assistance to address the damaging consequences for our communities,' said Metti Richenhagen, Director of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation. 'Through our donations in Germany, we aim to support farmers and farming communities as they restore their land and recreate a healthy environment for sustainable rural development, crop and livestock production.'

Each nonprofit organization is committed to using the AAF donation to provide flood disaster relief throughout the impacted German regions.