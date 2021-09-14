Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Agriculture Foundation and AGCO/Fendt Donate to Nonprofits to Support Flood-hit Farmers and Communities in Germany

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, Western Germany and many parts of Europe experienced heavy rain which resulted in flash floods that destroyed farmland, crops, buildings and local agricultural infrastructures. With its deep commitment to farmers and AGCO's local communities, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is strengthening disaster relief initiatives for farmers and their farming communities.

'The recent flash flood situation in Germany put farmers' livelihoods at risk, requiring immediate action and assistance to address the damaging consequences for our communities,' said Metti Richenhagen, Director of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation. 'Through our donations in Germany, we aim to support farmers and farming communities as they restore their land and recreate a healthy environment for sustainable rural development, crop and livestock production.'

Each nonprofit organization is committed to using the AAF donation to provide flood disaster relief throughout the impacted German regions.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
09:12aAGCO : Agriculture Foundation and AGCO/Fendt Donate to Nonprofits to Support Flo..
PU
09/13AGCO : Buys Farm Robotics and Automation for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09/13AGCO : Acquires Faromatics, a Precision Livestock Farming Company
BU
09/10AGCO : Acquires Faromatics, a Precision Livestock Farming Company
PU
09/10LUCKY DRAW IN LÖNINGEN : Sow farmer wins Fendt 314 Vario
PU
09/10AGCO Corporation acquired Farm Robotics and Automation S.L.
CI
09/09AGCO : Fendt 211 Vario receives the “Golden Ear 2021” for particular..
PU
09/07AGCO : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
09/02AGCO : A115 HiTech4 and T235 Direct - Valtra's nominees for Tractor of the Year
PU
09/02ALTHEORA au salon Global Industrie
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 371 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 9 714 M 9 714 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,86 $
Average target price 162,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION24.17%9 714
PACCAR, INC.-2.20%29 294
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.93%27 502
KUBOTA CORPORATION7.60%26 609
EPIROC AB (PUBL)155.53%25 514
KOMATSU LTD.-0.55%24 087