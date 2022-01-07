Log in
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/06 04:10:00 pm
120.93 USD   -0.76%
AGCO Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise -2-
DJ
2021Today on Wall Street: Deja-vu?
AGCO Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/07/2022 | 08:02am EST
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the “Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterward.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 039 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 9 050 M 9 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,6%
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 120,93 $
Average target price 150,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
