Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45 2022-07-21 am EDT
98.59 USD   -0.62%
10:34aAGCO : Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession - Form 8-K
PU
08:29aAGCO CORP /DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06aAGCO Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AGCO Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession
Hans-Bernd Veltmaat to retire as Chief Supply Chain Officer
Tim Millwood appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer effective August 15, 2022

DULUTH, GA, July 21, 2022 - AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Tim Millwood to succeed Hans-Bernd Veltmaat as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer effective August 15, 2022. Mr. Millwood joins AGCO following a more than thirty-year career at Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI), a global power technology leader, where he most recently served as Vice President, Global Manufacturing.

Hans-Bernd Veltmaat has chosen to retire from AGCO on December 31, 2022. He will serve as a Strategic Advisor for the remainder of his tenure. "I want to thank Hans-Bernd for his significant contributions to the Company over the past fourteen years. His leadership helped transform our global manufacturing network to enable our farmer-focused product strategy. We appreciate his continued support through the end of the year and wish him well during his retirement," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and CEO.

Mr. Millwood's career at Cummins included multiple international assignments culminating in his leadership of purchasing and manufacturing over the past decade. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim to the AGCO Senior Leadership Team," Mr. Hansotia continued. "Tim has a proven track record of building strong teams that deliver great results. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we accelerate our farmer first strategy."



About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
10:34aAGCO : Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession - Form 8-K
PU
08:29aAGCO CORP /DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08:06aAGCO Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Succession
BU
07/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts AGCO's Price Target to $111 From $129, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/15Jefferies Adjusts AGCO's Price Target to $150 from $170, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/13AGCO Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.24 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Shareholders as..
MT
07/13AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13AGCO Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
07/13Deutsche Bank Securities Adjusts AGCO's Price Target to $129 From $141, Reiterates Hold..
MT
07/13AGCO Wins Red Dot Award - Design Concept 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 550 M - -
Net income 2022 850 M - -
Net Debt 2022 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 7 395 M 7 395 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 99,20 $
Average target price 138,81 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-20.74%7 395
PACCAR, INC.-9.01%29 324
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%21 581
KOMATSU LTD.7.67%20 387
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.25%19 265
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.63%18 812