DULUTH, Ga., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced the transformation of its Ohio dealership network. Several of AGCO's well-established dealerships will grow to provide expanded services within the Buckeye State. Lowe & Young, Mayer Farm Equipment and North Star Hardware & Implement – all current AGCO dealers in Ohio – will expand their product offerings and services in their existing territories. AgRevolution® – a rapidly-growing AGCO-owned dealership with locations in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky – will be expanding its operations into the state with brick-and-mortar locations and mobile services to provide AGCO's full product lineup to farmers in northern Ohio.

AGCO and its dealer network will implement a comprehensive care plan over the coming months to inform customers of transition plans, introduce them to new dealer teams and answer questions. "There's no such thing as 'down-time' in farming, and our dealers will ensure seamless sales and support services to all AGCO farmers," said Ruchir Patel, AGCO Vice President, Global Distribution Management.

The dealerships intend to offer AGCO's full brand portfolio, including Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx® products and services. Lowe & Young, Mayer Farm Equipment, and North Star Hardware and Implement will continue operating in their current geographic areas with expanded product lines and services. AgRevolution is expected to open multiple new locations across northern Ohio while also offering commercial application retail services throughout the state.

"Ohio farmers are essential to AGCO's farmer-first purpose, and this transformation promises expanded access to our brands in the state," said Patel. "These dealers offer some of the best customer experiences in the industry, and we're excited to roll out their capabilities to a wider Buckeye audience."

