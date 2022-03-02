AGCO : Fendt 724 Vario is “nation's favorite” in Germany in 2021

In 2021, Fendt is in first place in the horsepower league in all performance classes above 201 hp. According to profi (issue 3/2022), Fendt is "particularly at home in the 200 to 300 hp range." In this class, Fendt offers the Fendt 700 Vario series, among others. With 296 new registrations in the range of 301 hp and above, Fendt leads the national hp league in Germany in this class. In 2021, Fendt introduced the Fendt 900 Vario series with new FendtONE onboard driver workstation in this segment.