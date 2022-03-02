Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Fendt 724 Vario is “nation's favorite” in Germany in 2021

03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2021, Fendt is in first place in the horsepower league in all performance classes above 201 hp. According to profi (issue 3/2022), Fendt is "particularly at home in the 200 to 300 hp range." In this class, Fendt offers the Fendt 700 Vario series, among others. With 296 new registrations in the range of 301 hp and above, Fendt leads the national hp league in Germany in this class. In 2021, Fendt introduced the Fendt 900 Vario series with new FendtONE onboard driver workstation in this segment.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
10:18aAGCO : Fendt 724 Vario is “nation's favorite” in Germany in 2021
PU
02/25Agco closes office in kyiv, ukraine, until further notice, spoke…
RE
02/25Agco says it has "evaluated and mitigated" potential energy impa…
RE
02/25AGCO CORP /DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/25APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY : Fendt concentrates on self-propelled field sprayers
PU
02/23AGCO : Fendt Cargo T740 – Lift it up.
PU
02/21AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches New Grant Application
BU
02/21AGCO : Three Fendt products honored with AE50 Award 2022
PU
02/18AGCO : German dealers vote Fendt into first place
PU
02/17AGCO : Fendt Employees donate to Wolfenbüttel hospital
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 332 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 8 985 M 8 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 120,55 $
Average target price 155,07 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION3.57%8 985
PACCAR, INC.1.17%31 035
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.22%23 536
KOMATSU LTD.-1.13%21 909
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.52%21 194
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.87%20 908