AGCO : Fendt TeachIn Turn Assistant Adds Exclusive Automation for Headland Turns

TeachIn (TI) Turn Assistant, which turns the tractor and its implement hands-free at the field's headland according to a precalculated turning process. TI Turn Assistant is part of Fendt TI Headland, the advanced headland management bundle launched in 2020. Fendt TI Headland automatically triggers a series of work steps to prepare the tractor and implement for the turn, including slowing down the tractor and raising the implement before it turns.

Growers spend long working hours in their tractor cabs, especially during planting and harvest times. Fendt TI Headland executes the programmed turn precisely every time, helping to reduce operator fatigue and the chance of error during headland turns.

Fendt TI Turn Assistant features two ways for operators to turn the tractor at the end of a field. Manual start requires the operator to push a button before the tractor starts to turn. Automatic start maps out all the headland turns in the field in advance and makes the turns automatically, without any operator assistance. Within automatic start, the operator can choose two turn patterns - U-Turn or Part Field, a new, industry-exclusive wayline pattern that allows the operator to work the field in smaller sections.

Fendt TI Headland is currently available on tractors equipped with Fendt Guide on the Vario® terminal. Older Fendt tractors with the Profi+ trim package and VarioGuide can be upgraded to Fendt Guide with a visit to a local Fendt dealership.

'We want to alleviate some of the stress farmers face when they are spending long days in the field. The Fendt TI Headland program helps our customers manage their equipment in the field with less fatigue,' says Cody Light, senior manager, Americas, Fuse Go-to-Market. 'Automating the complete turn helps prevent overlapping turns in the field, reduces the use of fuel and overuse of crop inputs and creates less soil disturbance and soil compaction.'

High-precision, accurate turn sequences maximize productivity

To manually complete a headland turn, operators need to do several things at once - including raising the implement, slowing the tractor and making the turn at just the right place and time. In 2020, Fendt introduced TI Headland, an advanced headland management bundle that allows operators to define a turn-operating sequence at the headland boundary based on the tractor and implement being used.

When the tractor reaches the field's headland boundary, Fendt TI Headland will activate the steps to prepare for the turn by slowing the tractor and raising the implement. Fendt TI Turn Assistant then turns the tractor and implement hands-free.

'We have two primary modes to operate the Fendt TI Turn Assistant. First is the manual start, which is a simple button push to activate the turn either left or right into the next wayline. Manual start is a great way to begin and get a feel for how this system can operate and some of the features and benefits it can bring,' Light says. 'The second mode is automatic start, which automatically turns the tractor on the wayline without any operator assistance once it is active.'

Improved accuracy using new, Part Field pattern

Two patterns are available in automatic start mode. The first is the U-Turn pattern, which allows the operator to set the pass pattern across the field. Operators can choose a single row turn or set the pass pattern to skip rows.

The second automatic start pattern is the Part Field pattern, a Fendt-exclusive innovation and a new feature for North American farmers. This pattern allows the operator to work the field in smaller sections by completing all passes in a section before moving to the next.

'Part Field mode allows operators to use hands-free turning and assists with closing gaps or preventing major overlaps due to natural drift caused by GPS satellite movement,' Light says.

Light explains that when operators use the automatic U-turn pattern and skip passes across large fields, by the time they turn back across the field, there may be gaps or major overlaps due to the natural drift of the guidance system over 1-2 hours.

'Using a less accurate GPS satellite navigation source, like WAAS, with the U-Turn pattern over a large area can cause the waylines to naturally shift, creating 'rabbit trails' or skipped areas when doing something like fall tillage,' Light says. 'Breaking the field into smaller sections using the Part Field pattern ensures there are no major overlaps or skips within the tillage operation.'

Automated functions drive efficiencies

At a time when farmers are spending more hours working in the fields with their tractors, they also need to mitigate health issues like fatigue. The Fendt TI Headland package allows farmers to work longer hours and concentrate on farm business while in the tractor without having to worry about the complicated steps required to manually turn a tractor and implement at the end of each pass.

'Fendt TI Headland also enhances operator skill level. At a time when skilled workers are in short supply, this program allows farmers to bring in lesser skilled workers and help make them into professional operators,' Light says. 'They don't have to time when to start or stop the headland turn. The Fendt Guide system takes over the tractor operation and will make the pass efficiently and consistently every time.'

Fendt TI Headland also allows farmers to manage their land more efficiently. It helps in reducing soil compaction by disturbing less soil in the headlands because the machine makes each turn precisely. It also reduces tractor wear and tear and improves fuel consumption by avoiding unnecessary turns or overlapping errors, and it saves turning time, since no additional maneuvering is needed.

AGCO continues to innovate smart farming features

Fendt Turn Assistant is now available on tractors with Fendt Guide on the Vario® terminal. Older Fendt tractors with the Profi+ trim package with VarioGuide can be upgraded to Fendt Guide with a visit to a local Fendt dealership.

Fendt continues to lead the way in building farmer-focused equipment. Fendt first-to-market innovations lead the way, including the Fendt stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT), VarioGrip™ tire inflation and deflation technology, the Fendt IDEAL® combine with the IDEALdrive™ joystick, AutoDock™ header docking systems for Fendt IDEAL combines, Load Logic™ technology on Fendt Momentum® planters, the brand new FendtONE™ operator interface and more.

To learn more about Fendt TI Turn Assistant, and the full line of smart farming innovations from Fendt, locate your nearest Fendt dealer at Fendt.com/us.

