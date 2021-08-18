AGCO : Fendt Will Unveil New 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series Tractor Updates at the 2021 Farm Progress Show

Editorial Note: The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors will be on display at the2021 Farm Progress Show, Aug. 31- Sept. 2, in Decatur, Illinois. See them at AGCO Lot #333.

LEFT: The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series tractors from AGCO now feature the FendtONE operator station. FendtONE provides individually customized operation of the tractor ds of the operator and the job at hand. RIGHT: The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series tractors from and implements to meet the specific neeAGCO now feature the customizable FendtONE operator experience and redesigned operator station. Choose from four models ranging from 396 HP to 517 HP. These high-performance tractors are workhorses, designed for year-round use, including heavy tillage, planting, combine chaser work and large-square baling.

News at a Glance Fendt ® has delivered innovative farming solutions for more than 90 years. The latest innovations deliver unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits for producers in North America who require high horsepower equipment for a range of jobs. The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series tractors (five models from 296 to 415 HP) and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors (four models from 396 to 517 HP) are well equipped for everything from planting and heavy tillage work, to row crop work, to hay and forage applications and on-road hauling.

has delivered innovative farming solutions for more than 90 years. The latest innovations deliver unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits for producers in North America who require high horsepower equipment for a range of jobs. The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series tractors (five models from 296 to 415 HP) and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors (four models from 396 to 517 HP) are well equipped for everything from planting and heavy tillage work, to row crop work, to hay and forage applications and on-road hauling. Advanced Operating Capabilities - The new Fendt 900 Gen7 and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors now feature the FendtONE™ operator station. FendtONE provides individually customized operation of the tractor and implements to meet the specific needs of the operator and the job at hand. Both new series come with five years of Fendt Connect™ telematics for remote monitoring of important machine data.

- The new Fendt 900 Gen7 and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors now feature the FendtONE™ operator station. FendtONE provides individually customized operation of the tractor and implements to meet the specific needs of the operator and the job at hand. Both new series come with five years of Fendt Connect™ telematics for remote monitoring of important machine data. Innovative, Fuel-efficient Power - These Fendt tractors are powered by six-cylinder MAN engines. Equipped with the Fendt iD™ low engine speed concept that works in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and the Fendt stepless VarioDrive™ continuously variable transmission (CVT), the tractors have a maximum engine operating speed of 1700 rpm to deliver exceptional pulling power, less fuel consumption and reduced wear on engine components.

- These Fendt tractors are powered by six-cylinder MAN engines. Equipped with the Fendt iD™ low engine speed concept that works in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and the Fendt stepless VarioDrive™ continuously variable transmission (CVT), the tractors have a maximum engine operating speed of 1700 rpm to deliver exceptional pulling power, less fuel consumption and reduced wear on engine components. Solutions to Support Soil Health - Both series feature the Fendt-exclusive VarioGrip™ tire inflation system that is controlled with the push of a button from inside the cab. VarioGrip helps reduce compaction and improves tire longevity. The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series tractors are the largest fixed-frame wheeled tractors in the industry ― and now they may be equipped with the new robust Trelleborg VF 480/95R54 tires. The VF 'very high flexion' tires have stronger sidewalls ‒ so they require less air pressure ‒ providing a larger footprint for more grip and less compaction.

- Both series feature the Fendt-exclusive VarioGrip™ tire inflation system that is controlled with the push of a button from inside the cab. VarioGrip helps reduce compaction and improves tire longevity. The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series tractors are the largest fixed-frame wheeled tractors in the industry ― and now they may be equipped with the new robust Trelleborg VF 480/95R54 tires. The VF 'very high flexion' tires have stronger sidewalls ‒ so they require less air pressure ‒ providing a larger footprint for more grip and less compaction. Hassle-free Uptime - Like every Fendt product, both series are supported by the Fendt Gold Star Customer Care warranty covering the tractor for 3,000 hours or 36 months, including all scheduled maintenance and a loaner if it takes more than 48 hours to complete a repair.

DULUTH, GA - AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology, announces that Fendt® 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors will include the new FendtONE™ operator station. New models of these premium high-horsepower tractors will debut at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Fendt continues to lead the way in designing high horsepower tractors to meet the needs of producers in North America. The new Fendt 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors feature the cutting-edge Fendt technologies that have created agile, crop-friendly machines that can handle any task a crop producer, large-scale cattle operation or custom farming operation faces.

The latest innovation for Fendt tractors is the advanced FendtONE operator station, which provides producers with a streamlined and highly efficient work environment. FendtONE features up to three large, easy-to-read display screens, as well as a new multifunctional joystick and customizable control buttons built into the completely redesigned right-hand armrest, putting all tractor functions within arm's reach. Both new series also come standard with five years of Fendt Connect™ telematics that allows an operator or their dealer to remotely monitor important machine data.

FendtONE is designed for convenience and simplicity

'The philosophy behind the FendtONE operator station is its simple design and function. Fendt has delivered technology that is easy to use by incorporating setup of all the tractor and implement functions through an intuitive touchscreen system,' says David Soliday, AGCO senior tactical marketing manager for tractors.

At the heart of the FendtONE operator station is a 12-inch LED touchscreen display mounted on the armrest, connecting the operator to all tractor functions. A second optional 12-inch display recessed into the roof liner can be pulled down when needed.

'The added display area is important for farmers who want to monitor many of Fendt's smart farming programs, including ISOBUS for variable rate control or implement management; guidance with TI Headland; and more,' Soliday says.

The two displays are linked and synchronized, providing data in unison. Each display shows up to six panels of user-selected information. Combined, these features provide more than four times the display area than the previous operating system.

A 10-inch digital dashboard mounted behind the steering column enables operators to monitor real-time tractor conditions, including RPMs, speed, fuel level and other core functions.

Operators also benefit from the additional control options built into the armrest. These include two joysticks - a larger, multi-function joystick that controls tractor functions, including speed and cruise control. Right next to it, the standard 3L joystick controls the hydraulics and up to 27 ISOBUS functions. The 3L joystick can be used to control a complex ISOBUS-compatible attachment such as a Momentum® planter or air seeder. There is no need for external joysticks if the attachment supports the AUX-N standard.

The armrest also accommodates push dials that control cab comfort features, including speaker volume and cab temperature.

All buttons and switches in the FendtONE cab are within easy reach and color-coded to match their function. For example, orange buttons run the powertrain, engine and transmission functions, while blue buttons run the hydraulics. White buttons are unassigned and customizable based on the operator's preference. Each operator's profile, specific to either the user or a particular job, can be saved in the system, making it easy to come back to those settings again.

FendtONE is not only connected with the operator inside the tractor cab, it also is able to share data back and forth from the cab to the office in real time. Both new series also come standard with five years of Fendt Connect™ telematics that allows an operator or their dealer to remotely monitor important machine data.

'If a farmer is interested in monitoring machine hours, fuel consumption, machine location, whether it needs service or when it needs to refuel, FendtONE can simplify some of those tasks,' Soliday says. 'It will also share error codes if the driver is not operating the tractor properly, so the issue can be corrected right away.'

1000 Series updates - new tires and a bolder footprint

The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series includes four models ranging in power from 396 HP to 517 HP. These high-performance tractors are workhorses, designed for year-round work, including heavy tillage, planting, combine chaser work and large-square baling. Track width can be adjusted down to 60 inches for row crop applications.

All models in the 1000 Gen3 Series have received another upgrade - a new tire option. The Trelleborg VF 'very high flexion' 480/95R54 tires are the largest tires offered on a row crop tractor and are designed with stronger, reinforced sidewalls.

'This allows for less air in the tire, allowing it to flex up and down more, giving the tire quite a bit bigger footprint, more grip and creating less surface compaction in the soil,' Soliday says. 'We are limited on tire width for row crop tractors, so making the tire diameter bigger means more tire can touch the ground at any given time.'

The Fendt VarioGrip™ tire inflation and deflation system allows the operator to deflate the tire pressure from the cab with the push of a button. This Fendt-first innovation also allows automatic tire inflation before traveling down the road to improve handling and fuel efficiency. The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series has a top road speed of 31 mph.

900 Series features - fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits

Complementing the larger 1000 Gen3 Series, the Fendt 900 Gen7 Series tractors include five models ranging from 296 to 415 HP. They are designed to specifically meet the needs of producers in North America and deliver unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits. The 900 Gen7 Series has a wide range of implement connections at the front and rear to operate a varied combination of front and rear implements. Use the versatile tractor for a variety of jobs, including pulling a large square baler or planter, or for heavy work around livestock operations like spreading liquid manure and towing silage wagons.

The operating weights of the five Fendt 900 Gen7 tractors range from just under 25,000 lbs. up to 42,000 lbs. A convenient front mono-block ballasting system, with weights from 1,918 lbs. (870 kg) to 5,512 lbs. (2500 kg), lets the operator quickly re-ballast the tractor for the job at hand. Compact and agile, the 900 Series tractors have a narrow transaxle combined with pull-in turn action to allow them to maneuver in tight spaces with a shorter, smoother and more precise turn.

'The Fendt 900 Gen7 series also offers the Fendt VarioGrip tire inflation and deflation system,' Soliday says. 'Deflating the tires before entering the field gives the tires up to 15 percent more tractive power and improved ground contact with reduced soil compaction. Inflating the tires back up improves handling and fuel efficiency at road speeds up to 31 mph.'

Fendt engine technology puts power where it's needed

Fendt 900 Gen7 Series is powered by a six-cylinder, 9.0L MAN engine and the 1000 Gen3 Series by a six-cylinder, 12.4L MAN engine. The Fendt iD low engine speed concept allows the tractors to achieve greater torque at lower engine RPMs. It works in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and the Fendt stepless VarioDrive™ continuously variable transmission (CVT). VarioDrive, controlled through the FendtONE's new multi-function joystick, automatically diverts power between axles to reduce slip and lower overall fuel consumption. With this combination, the engine operates at a maximum engine speed of 1700 rpm, provides exceptional pulling power, uses less fuel and reduces wear on engine components.

Clean air, less dust

A new self-cleaning air filter system for the engine is now an option on both the 900 and 1000 Series tractors. This air filtration system blows compressed air back through the air filter in the opposite direction, helping to keep it dust-free even when the tractor is running.

Fendt gets a Gold Star for warranty

Each Fendt 900 or 1000 Series tractor is backed by the Fendt Gold Star Customer Care warranty. The full warranty covers the tractor for 3,000 hours or 36 months, with no deductible. It covers all scheduled maintenance, including the cost of oil, filters, belts and maintenance items during this time. In the rare case of a breakdown, Fendt dealers will take care of the parts support, while quickly diagnosing and repairing the problem to get the tractor back in the field, or provide a loaner guarantee if it takes more than 48 hours to complete a repair.

The Fendt network of dealers continues to grow and expand in North America, with more than 210 dealers currently supporting the brand. 'Among other things, Fendt represents excellence and quality, and we are ensuring we uphold these values by putting the right dealers in the right places and giving them the support needed to succeed in our dealer network,' Soliday says.

The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series will be featured at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 31- Sept. 2 in AGCO lot #333, as well as at select Fendt dealer field days this fall. For more information about Fendt tractors or to locate the dealer nearest you, visit www.fendt.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8018

Dee Weeda, Dee Weeda Communications | Dee@DeeWeedaComm.com | 641-344-0757

Fendt and Momentum are registered trademarks of AGCO. FendtONE, Fendt Connect, Fendt iD, VarioDrive and VarioGrip are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.