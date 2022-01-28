AGCO : Fendt is the Official Tractor Supplier at Herning2022

The World Championships will be held in 3 different arenas. Stutteri Ask Stadium is the main arena hosting the championships in Dressage and Jumping. Jyske Bank Boxen is a large indoor arena hosting the championship in Vaulting and an additional arena, BB Horse Arena will be built next to the Stutteri Ask Stadium to host the championships in Para-dressage.

The footing in the championship arenas, warm-up area and training arenas is the very heart of the competitions. The footing affects the overall soundness and performance of the championship horses and is therefore crucial for the event. The Organizer at Herning2022 has made an agreement to make Fendt the Official Tractor Supplier at Herning2022.