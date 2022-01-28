Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AGCO Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/28 11:24:07 am
112.37 USD   -0.86%
AGCO : Fendt is the Official Tractor Supplier at Herning2022

01/28/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The World Championships will be held in 3 different arenas. Stutteri Ask Stadium is the main arena hosting the championships in Dressage and Jumping. Jyske Bank Boxen is a large indoor arena hosting the championship in Vaulting and an additional arena, BB Horse Arena will be built next to the Stutteri Ask Stadium to host the championships in Para-dressage.

The footing in the championship arenas, warm-up area and training arenas is the very heart of the competitions. The footing affects the overall soundness and performance of the championship horses and is therefore crucial for the event. The Organizer at Herning2022 has made an agreement to make Fendt the Official Tractor Supplier at Herning2022.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 037 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 8 482 M 8 482 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 113,35 $
Average target price 150,93 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION0.30%8 482
PACCAR, INC.5.62%32 375
KUBOTA CORPORATION-6.25%24 711
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.58%23 650
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-7.51%22 861
KOMATSU LTD.2.06%22 510