  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:25 2022-10-14 am EDT
112.23 USD   +0.46%
09:13aAgco : Fendt opens new loader wagon production in Wolfenbüttel
PU
10/13AGCO's Agriculture Foundation Gives Grant to Heifer Netherlands for Nepal Project
MT
10/13AGCO Agriculture Foundation and Heifer Netherlands Announce a Two-Year Partnership to Reduce GHG Emissions using Climate-Smart Dairy Farming in Nepal
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Fendt opens new loader wagon production in Wolfenbüttel

10/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Roundbalers have been manufactured on the factory premises in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony, Germany, since 1899. In 2017, AGCO/Fendt acquired the traditional baler site in Wolfenbüttel (formerly Welger Werke). Since then, more than 20 million euros have been invested to build a modern and sustainable development and production site here.

Since September 2022, all models of Fendt loader wagons are also assembled here in a 4,200 m² production hall. A further 10,000 m² of logistics space has been added for the loader wagon assembly.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 548 M - -
Net income 2022 857 M - -
Net Debt 2022 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 8 333 M 8 333 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,71 $
Average target price 135,12 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-8.33%8 333
PACCAR, INC.2.24%31 378
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.34%20 411
KOMATSU LTD.-2.25%16 922
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-28.16%16 879
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-27.90%16 460