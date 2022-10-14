AGCO : Fendt opens new loader wagon production in Wolfenbüttel

Roundbalers have been manufactured on the factory premises in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony, Germany, since 1899. In 2017, AGCO/Fendt acquired the traditional baler site in Wolfenbüttel (formerly Welger Werke). Since then, more than 20 million euros have been invested to build a modern and sustainable development and production site here.
Since September 2022, all models of Fendt loader wagons are also assembled here in a 4,200 m² production hall. A further 10,000 m² of logistics space has been added for the loader wagon assembly.
