AGCO : Fendt tractor wins "Tractor of the Year 2021 - Best of Specialized“

The award 'Tractor of the Year' has been presented once a year since 1998. Since 2006, the award ceremony has alternated between EIMA and Agritechnica. The independent jury consists of 26 journalists from 26 different European countries. Since its foundation, Fendt products have already been awarded 'Tractor of the Year' six times and thus more frequently than all other award-winning brands.

Due to the corona pandemic, the ceremony was held as a digital event on December 18th.