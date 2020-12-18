Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AGCO Corporation    AGCO

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AGCO : Fendt tractor wins "Tractor of the Year 2021 - Best of Specialized“

12/18/2020 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The award 'Tractor of the Year' has been presented once a year since 1998. Since 2006, the award ceremony has alternated between EIMA and Agritechnica. The independent jury consists of 26 journalists from 26 different European countries. Since its foundation, Fendt products have already been awarded 'Tractor of the Year' six times and thus more frequently than all other award-winning brands.

Due to the corona pandemic, the ceremony was held as a digital event on December 18th.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
11:11aAGCO : Fendt tractor wins "Tractor of the Year 2021 - Best of Specialized“
PU
07:51aAGCO : Massey Ferguson's MF 8S Launch Wins 'Best Use of Digital Technology' Gold..
AQ
12/17AGCO : Massey Ferguson's MF 8S Launch Wins “Best Use of Digital Technology..
PU
12/17AGCO : Agriculture Foundation Receives CLAAS Donation for Social Initiatives at ..
PU
12/17AGCO : Introduces All-New Challenger MT800 Series Track Tractors
PU
12/16AGCO CORP /DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
12/16AGCO : Names Jessica Williamson Hay and Forage Specialist
PU
12/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Strong Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
12/15AGCO : Deutsche Bank Upgrades AGCO to Buy From Hold
MT
12/15AGCO : Oppenheimer Starts AGCO at Outperform With $114 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 940 M - -
Net income 2020 372 M - -
Net Debt 2020 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 7 475 M 7 475 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 20 961
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101,06 $
Last Close Price 99,80 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION26.61%7 475
PACCAR, INC.8.43%29 714
KUBOTA CORPORATION28.56%25 734
KOMATSU LTD.4.66%25 351
EPIROC AB30.74%21 348
KNORR-BREMSE AG17.49%21 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ