AGCO : German dealers vote Fendt into first place

For 15 years now, German dealers have been evaluating the relationship between dealers and manufacturers. For this purpose, an assessment between 0 and 20 points is made in 14 different categories. These include "image and public image", "spare parts management", "aftersales & warranty", "training" and "willingness to improve". The results of the survey are usually presented at the annual Landtechnische Unternehmertage conference in Würzburg, Germany. For the second time in a row, the event was cancelled due to the Corona pandemic.