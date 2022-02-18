Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : German dealers vote Fendt into first place

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For 15 years now, German dealers have been evaluating the relationship between dealers and manufacturers. For this purpose, an assessment between 0 and 20 points is made in 14 different categories. These include "image and public image", "spare parts management", "aftersales & warranty", "training" and "willingness to improve". The results of the survey are usually presented at the annual Landtechnische Unternehmertage conference in Würzburg, Germany. For the second time in a row, the event was cancelled due to the Corona pandemic.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
08:12aAGCO : German dealers vote Fendt into first place
PU
02/17AGCO : Fendt Employees donate to Wolfenbüttel hospital
PU
02/16Massey Ferguson S Series Offers Straightforward Dependability with Next Level Comfort a..
GL
02/16INSIDER SELL : Agco
MT
02/15AGCO : Massey Ferguson® Introduces MF 6S Series for Concentrated Power and Straightforward..
PU
02/15AGCO : H2Agrar model project honored with DLG Agrifuture Concept Award 2022
PU
02/14AGCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11UBS Adjusts AGCO Price Target to $135 From $127, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/11AGCO and AgRevolution to Showcase New Solutions from Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Hessto..
AQ
02/10AGCO : and AgRevolution to Showcase New Solutions from Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, and Hesst..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 037 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 9 570 M 9 570 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 127,88 $
Average target price 155,07 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION13.71%9 570
PACCAR INC6.10%32 521
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.22%24 761
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-16.19%23 735
KOMATSU LTD.2.82%22 768
KUBOTA CORPORATION-17.06%22 102