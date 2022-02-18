AGCO : German dealers vote Fendt into first place

For 15 years now, German dealers have been evaluating the relationship between dealers and manufacturers. For this purpose, an assessment between 0 and 20 points is made in 14 different categories. These include "image and public image", "spare parts management", "aftersales & warranty", "training" and "willingness to improve". The results of the survey are usually presented at the annual Landtechnische Unternehmertage conference in Würzburg, Germany. For the second time in a row, the event was cancelled due to the Corona pandemic.
Disclaimer
AGCO Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.