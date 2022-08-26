AGCO : Innovations for the Fendt IDEAL

Tight harvesting windows and increasing cost pressure mean that areas have to be harvested ever more efficiently. At the same time, increasing working widths place higher demands on the drivers. An optimised and fully-automated headland management system relieves drivers, saves valuable time and contributes to an even higher overall efficiency in harvest. The Fendt VariotronicTI Turn Assistant is now available for the Fendt IDEAL.

The Fendt VariotronicTI Turn Assistant enables the combine to turn independently according to the previously calculated and specified turning procedures. In bed mode, the combine works the field in small sections, the unloading auger is always on the side that has been cut. This makes it easier to unload whilst continuing to harvest. For applications with narrow working widths or in maize, the keyhole turn is available. If several combine harvesters are working on one area, U-turns support the work flow, ensuring machines don't end up on the same wayline.