Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
115.26 USD   +2.43%
08:31aAGCO : Launch of the New Fendt Katana 850
PU
08:31aAGCO : Innovations for the Fendt IDEAL
PU
08/25INSIDER SELL : Agco
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Launch of the New Fendt Katana 850

08/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Fendt Katana 850 is equipped with an in-line 6-cylinder engine from Liebherr. With a displacement of 18 litres, it has an output of 847 hp/623 kW (ECE R120). The engine complies with the European Stage V emissions standard with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) without a diesel particulate filter or exhaust gas recirculation. This protects the engine, reduces the required cooling power and fuel consumption while meeting all standards.

The powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine is precisely matched to the requirements of a forage harvester in terms of its torque characteristics and features by particularly low maintenance costs, helping to keep cost of operation in check. If the full power of the forage harvest isn't required, it can be operated in fuel-saving Eco Mode. In Eco Mode, the usual running speed of the chopping cylinder is maintained at reduced engine speed. The design of the engine fitted to the Fendt Katana makes it possible to work fuel-efficiently, in both full-load and partial-load operation.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
08:31aAGCO : Launch of the New Fendt Katana 850
PU
08:31aAGCO : Innovations for the Fendt IDEAL
PU
08/25INSIDER SELL : Agco
MT
08/24AGCO's Fendt and Luke Bryan Collaborate to Harvest Limited-Edition Popcorn and Support ..
AQ
08/23AGCO's Fendt® and Luke Bryan Collaborate to Harvest Limited-Edition Popcorn and Support..
BU
08/19Deere quarterly profit rises on strong equipment demand, pricing
RE
08/18AGCO to Exhibit Farming Solutions and Celebrate Heritage at 2022 Farm Progress Show
AQ
08/12AGCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10TRANSCRIPT : AGCO Corporation Presents at Jefferies Global Industrials Conference 2022, Au..
CI
08/10AGCO : Fendt expands business in Brazil
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 563 M - -
Net income 2022 858 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 8 598 M 8 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 115,26 $
Average target price 135,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-0.66%8 598
PACCAR, INC.4.75%32 147
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.14%20 885
KOMATSU LTD.7.44%20 013
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.51%18 990
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.79%18 751