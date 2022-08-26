AGCO : Launch of the New Fendt Katana 850

The Fendt Katana 850 is equipped with an in-line 6-cylinder engine from Liebherr. With a displacement of 18 litres, it has an output of 847 hp/623 kW (ECE R120). The engine complies with the European Stage V emissions standard with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) without a diesel particulate filter or exhaust gas recirculation. This protects the engine, reduces the required cooling power and fuel consumption while meeting all standards.

The powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine is precisely matched to the requirements of a forage harvester in terms of its torque characteristics and features by particularly low maintenance costs, helping to keep cost of operation in check. If the full power of the forage harvest isn't required, it can be operated in fuel-saving Eco Mode. In Eco Mode, the usual running speed of the chopping cylinder is maintained at reduced engine speed. The design of the engine fitted to the Fendt Katana makes it possible to work fuel-efficiently, in both full-load and partial-load operation.