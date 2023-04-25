Advanced search
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34:17 2023-04-25 pm EDT
123.52 USD   -1.44%
12:19pAGCO Production Supervisor Wins Women in Manufacturing's 2023 Women MAKE Award
BU
04/24AGCO Signs Deal to Expand Distribution of Hexagon's Agricultural Guidance Systems
MT
04/24AGCO and Hexagon Agree to Expand Distribution of Hexagon's Ag Guidance Systems
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO Production Supervisor Wins Women in Manufacturing's 2023 Women MAKE Award

04/25/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
Maria Aleman Champions Safety, Provides Leadership at AGCO and in the Community

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced Women in Manufacturing, has named Maria Aleman, production supervisor at AGCO’s Hesston, Kansas facility, a recipient of the 2023 Women MAKE Award. This prestigious honor recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to lift up the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005865/en/

(L-R) Jessica Stone, Director of Supply Chain in Hesston, KS; Rachel Giannini, VP of Communications, Chief Communications Officer; Tim Millwood, SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Maria Aleman, Production Supervisor; Russ Haug, Senior Manager of Operations; Ivory Harris, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer; Eric Fisher, VP Manufacturing, NA; Julie Reese, Corporate Communications Director pose together at the 2023 Women Make Awards to celebrate award winners in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Maria is an outstanding professional who works diligently to make a positive difference for her co-workers and community,” said Tim Millwood, AGCO Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. “She is a terrific role model for women in manufacturing, exemplifying AGCO’s dedication to delivering high-quality products to our farmers and ensuring ongoing employee safety and development. We are very proud of her award-winning accomplishment.”

Ms. Aleman started her AGCO career as a material handler on the production floor, then worked her way up to production supervisor. She is widely regarded as a collaborative leader and active safety champion.

“There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO and Women MAKE Awards Chair Rose Lee. “They serve as excellent role models who are committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve.”

Women in Manufacturing, a division of the Manufacturing Institute, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering and production careers at all levels who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. The Women MAKE Awards, formerly called the STEP Ahead Awards, provides women with the tools and motivation to pay it forward and inspire the next generation. Since the program was launched in 2012, 17 AGCO women have been honored by the Manufacturing Institute for demonstrating excellence and leadership in the manufacturing industry.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 064 M - -
Net income 2023 1 012 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,24x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 9 380 M 9 380 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 125,33 $
Average target price 153,29 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-10.30%9 380
PACCAR, INC.10.87%38 549
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.51%27 184
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.35%23 715
KOMATSU LTD.13.80%23 027
EXOR N.V.10.54%19 170
