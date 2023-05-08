Advanced search
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:21 2023-05-08 pm EDT
126.85 USD   -0.13%
02:38pAGCO Provides Update on Its Indiana Dealership Network
BU
10:22aAGCO Announces Capital Investment Project at Beloit and Cawker City Facilities in Kansas; 'Planter Accelerate' Project to bring new jobs and greater planter production capabilities to AGCO plants
AQ
05/04Agco : Welcomes Atlantic & Southern Equipment Acquisition of C&R Implement in Williamston, NC
PU
AGCO Provides Update on Its Indiana Dealership Network

05/08/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
Plevna Implement, Laker Farm Implement, and AgRevolution dealerships to provide sales and support services throughout the Hoosier state.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced progress to fulfill its North American distribution strategy in Indiana with full-line sales and service for its Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® brands from three key dealerships:

Plevna Implement’s existing outlets in northern Indiana in Nappanee and Kokomo will be complemented with a new location in Auburn in Q2 2023, and expansion into western Indiana in the coming months.

Laker Farm Implement’s recent expansion of their current store in Rushville provides significantly greater capabilities to their central Indiana customers.

AgRevolution™ continues to broaden its sales and support services in southern Indiana with its 2022 expansion into Vincennes, an upcoming new facility in Corydon, and the recent addition of mobile remote support services.

MacAllister Machinery announced a transition from its current agricultural model in September 2023 to focus on core business lines. MacAllister will continue providing aftersales support for AGCO products through September 2024. Plevna, Laker Farm, and AgRevolution will provide continuous sales and support to Indiana farmers for all AGCO brands.

“AGCO maintains a very solid sales and support dealer network throughout Indiana, and we are excited about the growth and momentum of our Plevna, Laker Farm, and AgRevolution dealerships,” said Bill Hurley, AGCO VP, Distribution Americas.

For more information regarding AGCO dealerships, go to AGCOcorp.com.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. AgRevolution is a trademark of AgRevolution LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 545 M - -
Net income 2023 1 064 M - -
Net Debt 2023 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 4,66%
Capitalization 9 507 M 9 507 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 127,02 $
Average target price 155,47 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-8.41%9 507
PACCAR, INC.10.28%37 994
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG0.50%26 377
KOMATSU LTD.17.18%23 624
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.87%23 153
EXOR N.V.9.99%19 061
