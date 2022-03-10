Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO : Suspends Shipments to Russia

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, our first priority has been protecting our Ukrainian employees and their families. We took a range of fast actions to secure their ongoing safety and stability and have extended many of those same protections to our industry partners and farmers.

Sustainably feeding our world is core to our purpose, and the war in Ukraine jeopardizes the food security of those who rely on Ukrainian and Russian exports. The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF) previously announced a $100,000 donation to support United Nations World Food Programme emergency relief efforts. These efforts provide food assistance to Ukrainian families and those in neighboring countries impacted by the conflict. AGCO and the AAF have also created a "ShareTheMeal" team campaign with the U.N. World Food Programme to raise the equivalent of 182,000 meals in three months as an extension of the total donation.

Russia and Ukraine are vital to the world's food supply, and we have carefully considered how best to serve farmers while taking necessary action in response to the unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. We immediately suspended the sale of new machines into Russia and Belarus two weeks ago. We have also complied, and will continue to comply, with all sanctions.

Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and all those directly impacted by this war. We will continue to take action to prevent this humanitarian crisis from becoming a global hunger crisis.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
05:46pAGCO : Suspends Shipments to Russia
PU
04:42pAGCO : Fendt Rogator® 900 Series Applicator Wins 2022 Davidson Prize
PU
03/08Bragg Gaming Group Granted Ontario Gaming-Related Supplier License
MT
03/07AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates to Ukraine Emergency Relief
BU
03/04AGCO : Fendt leads DLG-ImageBarometer 2021/2022
PU
03/03AGCO : Fendt® to Display Innovative Solutions at 2022 Commodity Classic
PU
03/02AGCO : Fendt 724 Vario is “nation's favorite” in Germany in 2021
PU
02/25Agco closes office in kyiv, ukraine, until further notice, spoke…
RE
02/25Agco says it has "evaluated and mitigated" potential energy impa…
RE
02/25AGCO CORP /DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 332 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 9 535 M 9 535 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float -
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 127,92 $
Average target price 155,27 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION6.63%9 535
PACCAR, INC.-1.07%30 350
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-14.55%23 388
KOMATSU LTD.-2.62%21 416
KUBOTA CORPORATION-22.89%20 407
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.09%20 206