  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AGCO Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 11:34:58 am EDT
143.62 USD   -0.79%
10:45aAGCO : Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers at 2022 Supplier Event in Wichita, Kansas
PU
04/18AGCO Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
04/18Morgan Stanley Lowers AGCO's Price Target to $158 From $165, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

AGCO : Topping-out ceremony for site expansion in Hohenmölsen

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
The AGCO Corporation acquired the Hohenmölsen site in 2009, and the plant has developed rapidly since then. 13 years ago, there were seven permanent employees. Today, more than 380 employees and another 90 temporary workers work in production, logistics and assembly.

"With the construction of the modern paint shop and the adjacent logistics center, we are positioning ourselves as a technology location for the future. We are creating an infrastructure for another 50 jobs," Dr. Thomas Schneiderheinze, plant manager and managing director of AGCO Hohenmölsen GmbH, reports with pride. "We can truly say with justification that this site has risen like a Phoenix from the ashes thanks to AGCO and Fendt."

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 313 M - -
Net income 2022 860 M - -
Net Debt 2022 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 10 791 M 10 791 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 144,76 $
Average target price 158,06 $
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION23.50%10 791
PACCAR, INC.-0.75%30 456
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-10.78%24 785
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.92%22 814
KOMATSU LTD.12.46%22 408
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-6.66%21 453