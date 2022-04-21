AGCO : Topping-out ceremony for site expansion in Hohenmölsen

The AGCO Corporation acquired the Hohenmölsen site in 2009, and the plant has developed rapidly since then. 13 years ago, there were seven permanent employees. Today, more than 380 employees and another 90 temporary workers work in production, logistics and assembly.

"With the construction of the modern paint shop and the adjacent logistics center, we are positioning ourselves as a technology location for the future. We are creating an infrastructure for another 50 jobs," Dr. Thomas Schneiderheinze, plant manager and managing director of AGCO Hohenmölsen GmbH, reports with pride. "We can truly say with justification that this site has risen like a Phoenix from the ashes thanks to AGCO and Fendt."