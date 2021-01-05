AGCO : Valtra G Series Wins Tractor of the Year 2021 Best Utility Award

The new Valtra G135 Versu has been awarded the title Tractor of the Year 2021 Best Utility in the virtual TOTY award ceremony on 18 December 2020. The jury awarded the multipurpose and utility tractor above 70 horsepower that offers the best solutions available on market.

The Valtra G Series is the first in the 5th generation of Valtra tractors and at the same time a new model series that fits between the popular A and N Series with its 105-135 hp. It is a compact but powerful multi-purpose tractor for everyday farming needs. The G Series can move and manoeuvre in tight spaces such as barns or farmyards, thanks to the short wheel base and the front end design optimised to maximise turning circle.

The G Series has an advanced power lift and effective working hydraulics. The integrated front loader subframe, electronic controls, high visibility hood, and 5.7 square metres of glass area offers great visibility for front loader work. The winning model G135 Versu is equipped with the multi-award winning SmartTouch tractor terminal as the first tractor in the 100-145 hp range. This brings the ultimate in 'easy to use' technology, and means a full suite of precision farming features.