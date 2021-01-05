Log in
AGCO : Valtra G Series Wins Tractor of the Year 2021 Best Utility Award

01/05/2021 | 12:03pm EST
The new Valtra G135 Versu has been awarded the title Tractor of the Year 2021 Best Utility in the virtual TOTY award ceremony on 18 December 2020. The jury awarded the multipurpose and utility tractor above 70 horsepower that offers the best solutions available on market.

The Valtra G Series is the first in the 5th generation of Valtra tractors and at the same time a new model series that fits between the popular A and N Series with its 105-135 hp. It is a compact but powerful multi-purpose tractor for everyday farming needs. The G Series can move and manoeuvre in tight spaces such as barns or farmyards, thanks to the short wheel base and the front end design optimised to maximise turning circle.

The G Series has an advanced power lift and effective working hydraulics. The integrated front loader subframe, electronic controls, high visibility hood, and 5.7 square metres of glass area offers great visibility for front loader work. The winning model G135 Versu is equipped with the multi-award winning SmartTouch tractor terminal as the first tractor in the 100-145 hp range. This brings the ultimate in 'easy to use' technology, and means a full suite of precision farming features.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:03:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 937 M - -
Net income 2020 371 M - -
Net Debt 2020 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 7 678 M 7 678 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 20 961
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101,82 $
Last Close Price 102,51 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Gerald L. Shaheen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION0.00%7 678
PACCAR, INC.-1.81%29 350
KUBOTA CORPORATION-2.38%25 934
KOMATSU LTD.0.57%25 876
KNORR-BREMSE AG0.20%22 136
EPIROC AB1.47%21 769
