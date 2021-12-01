AGCO : Walter Wagner is appointed the new Managing Director of Research & Development for AGCO/Fendt

"We are delighted with our appointment of Walter Wagner, an experienced development engineer and a long-standing manager on the Fendt management team", states Christoph Gröblinghoff, Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board. "Within the extended Fendt Full-Line range, tractors are historically the largest and most important product group. Fendt's successful growth strategy in the non-European markets, such as North and South America and Australia/New Zealand, has also increased the profile of our tractors in recent years. Walter Wagner and his development team of around 580 engineers are doing excellent work in this area to ensure that, on the one hand, Fendt tractors are used worldwide for all applications and also in all climatic and soil conditions on farms. On the other hand, they are developing important modules for the entire Full-Line machine range at the Fendt headquarters in Marktoberdorf."

Walter Wagner completed an apprenticeship as a toolmaker before studying Mechanical Engineering with Design at the Kempten University of Applied Sciences. He first joined Fendt on October 1st 1988, as a designer in the Development department. In 1999, he was appointed Product Division Manager of Development for the Fendt Farmer 200 and 300 series. He played a significant role in the further development of the 200 series to create the Fendt 200 Vario, the first compact tractor with a continuously variable transmission.

Walter Wagner has held the position of Head of Development for Fendt Tractors since 2013. In 2019, he was appointed Vice President of Engineering for Fendt Tractors.

Kelvin Bennett, Senior Vice President of Engineering for AGCO: "Walter Wagner is an excellent development engineer who has a significant influence on the worldwide success of Fendt tractors. Having grown up in the Allgäu region of Bavaria and having a farming background, he focuses on technical developments that improve and facilitate the work of our customers. This fits perfectly with AGCO's new farmer-first strategy, which puts the customer at the center of our operations."