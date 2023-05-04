AGCO : Welcomes Atlantic & Southern Equipment Acquisition of C&R Implement in Williamston, NC

DULUTH, GA | AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomed the May 1 announcement from Atlantic & Southern Equipment of its acquisition of C&R Implement Co. in Williamston, North Carolina. The acquisition will increase the representation of AGCO's brands in eastern North Carolina, with the addition of Fendt® products to the location's offerings that already include the Massey Ferguson® product line. The location will be rebranded as Atlantic & Southern - Williamston.

"Atlantic & Southern's investment in North Carolina builds on a solid foundation of long-time dedication to farmers and customer service excellence in the region," said Bill Hurley, AGCO VP, Distribution Americas. "Their presence in Williamston will provide farmers with greater access to AGCO's award-winning brands and skilled technical services for their fleets. We look forward to Atlantic & Southern's continued growth and success in the region."

"We're also very proud of C&R's stewardship as a Massey Ferguson dealer for over 60 years," said Hurley. "We're grateful for their commitment to service and the solid relationships they've built with the area's farmers, which is why we're excited that the C&R staff will be joining Atlantic & Southern in this new era."

AGCO and its brands have enjoyed considerable success in North America, as farmer demand for their products has increased strongly. Both Massey Ferguson and Fendt are frequent winners of industry awards recognizing engineering excellence, including the company's record-setting performance with this year's AE50 awards. Atlantic & Southern's presence in Williamston will provide eastern North Carolina farmers with greater access to Fendt's innovative products, such as its full line of tractors, the revolutionary Rogator® 900 Series applicator, and the brand's well-respected Gold Star warranty program.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Rogator are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.