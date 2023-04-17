AGCO : Welcomes Mechan International Acquisition of AgWest Ltd. Dealerships in Manitoba, Canada

DULUTH, GA | AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomed the April 17 announcement from Mechan International of its acquisition of Toromont subsidiary AgWest Ltd. in Manitoba, Canada. Mechan, part of the Netherlands' Zweegers Equipment Group, brings global sales and service experience with AGCO's full line of products, including its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, and Challenger® brands. The Manitoba dealerships will continue operating under the AgWest name and will retain its current locations, leadership team, and employees for continued service excellence to AGCO customers.

"AGCO is very excited to welcome Mechan to the Manitoba area," said Bill Hurley, vice president, AGCO Distribution - Americas. "AgWest is an established leader in Manitoba's ag community, and Mechan's ownership brings expanded capabilities, investment, and international perspective to the table. Mechan's resources offer tremendous Farmer First focus and substantial growth opportunities for AGCO products in Manitoba, especially for our Fendt brand as it continues its very successful expansion into the region."

Hurley continued, "AGCO also extends our sincere appreciation to Toromont for 20 years of support and dedication to Manitoba's farmers. The Toromont team built tremendous awareness of AGCO's brands in the area, and we wish them well as they shift focus to their core businesses."

