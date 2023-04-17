Advanced search
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:49 2023-04-17 pm EDT
126.39 USD   +0.41%
Agco : Welcomes Mechan International Acquisition of AgWest Ltd. Dealerships in Manitoba, Canada
Deutsche Bank Adjusts AGCO's Price Target to $137 From $140, Keeps Hold Rating
AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming Announce Joint Development and Commercialization of Smart Spraying Capabilities
AGCO : Welcomes Mechan International Acquisition of AgWest Ltd. Dealerships in Manitoba, Canada

04/17/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
DULUTH, GA | AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomed the April 17 announcement from Mechan International of its acquisition of Toromont subsidiary AgWest Ltd. in Manitoba, Canada. Mechan, part of the Netherlands' Zweegers Equipment Group, brings global sales and service experience with AGCO's full line of products, including its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, and Challenger® brands. The Manitoba dealerships will continue operating under the AgWest name and will retain its current locations, leadership team, and employees for continued service excellence to AGCO customers.

"AGCO is very excited to welcome Mechan to the Manitoba area," said Bill Hurley, vice president, AGCO Distribution - Americas. "AgWest is an established leader in Manitoba's ag community, and Mechan's ownership brings expanded capabilities, investment, and international perspective to the table. Mechan's resources offer tremendous Farmer First focus and substantial growth opportunities for AGCO products in Manitoba, especially for our Fendt brand as it continues its very successful expansion into the region."

Hurley continued, "AGCO also extends our sincere appreciation to Toromont for 20 years of support and dedication to Manitoba's farmers. The Toromont team built tremendous awareness of AGCO's brands in the area, and we wish them well as they shift focus to their core businesses."

Media Contacts
Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8018

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. Challenger is a registered trademark of Caterpillar Inc. and is used under license by AGCO.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

AGCO Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 18:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 062 M - -
Net income 2023 1 010 M - -
Net Debt 2023 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 9 421 M 9 421 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 125,87 $
Average target price 153,29 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-9.24%9 421
PACCAR, INC.10.22%38 000
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.96%27 218
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.40%23 609
KOMATSU LTD.13.87%23 163
EXOR N.V.13.88%19 674
