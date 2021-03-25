Log in
AGCO CORPORATION

AGCO : AutoDock Header Docking System Available on Fendt IDEAL Combines

03/25/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
News at a Glance

  • AGCO introduces its latest harvesting solution, the AutoDock™ header docking system for Fendt® IDEAL® combines. AutoDock, the industry's first automatic system for connecting and disconnecting combine headers, is a time-saving, convenient option offered on DynaFlex® 9300 Series draper heads and 3300 Command Series corn heads for IDEAL combines.
  • By reducing a two-minute or longer manual chore to a five-second automated process, AutoDock can save several hours of harvest time over a season for operators who change headers frequently.
  • AutoDock allows operators to stay in the cab, avoiding contact with the dust, chaff and hydraulic oil that comes with making header connections manually.
  • IDEALdrive™, a joystick steering system that is unique in the industry, will be demonstrated in 2021 and is available as an option on IDEAL T-model combines. This smart harvesting innovation that replaces the steering wheel with joystick steering reduces operator stress and fatigue while increasing visibility of the header and crop feeding process.
  • AutoDock and IDEALdrive were recognized as 2021 AE50 winners. The 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock also won the prestigious 2021 Davidson Prize for agricultural engineering excellence.

DULUTH, GA - AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, introduces its latest harvesting solution, the AutoDock™ header docking system for Fendt® IDEAL® combines. AutoDock, the industry's first automatic system for connecting and disconnecting combine heads, is a time-saving, convenient option offered on DynaFlex® 9300 Series draper heads and 3300 Command® Series corn heads for IDEAL combines.

'Farmers need to make every minute count during harvest, and using AutoDock can save several hours of harvest time over a season for operators who change heads frequently,' says Kevin Forth, AGCO senior tactical marketing manager. 'One touch of the in-cab control terminal starts the five-second AutoDock process, eliminating trips for the operator from the cab to the combine head.

'We're very excited to introduce this technology, because it is a key first step on the way to totally automating the harvesting process in the future,' Forth says. 'And it's a nice follow-up to IDEALdrive™ joystick steering, which is another example of AGCO's intentional creation of smart solutions for our farmer customers.'

Automated functions help keep harvest moving
The AutoDock header docking system eliminates the job of manually lifting and attaching or detaching drivelines, which normally takes two minutes or longer each time a header is connected or disconnected. Instead, the operator maneuvers the combine to the header, lifts the header from the ground or trailer with the combine, then simply pushes the attach icon on the touch-screen control panel. AutoDock uses guide pins and hydraulic actuators to automatically connect the drives on both sides of the header, connecting all mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems with a single-point coupler while mechanically latching the header in place in only five seconds. Pushing the detach icon reverses the process when it's time to remove the header.

'Changing headers is not only time consuming, but it can be a dirty, tiring job,' Forth says. 'Staying in the cab lets the driver avoid contact with the dust, chaff and hydraulic oil that comes with handling header connections manually.' AutoDock also reduces the need for a second person on the ground to manually attach drivelines which can also minimize the opportunity for errors.

Adjusting the combine for header width and setting the sensitivity for the header height control are two additional steps that take time away from putting grain in the bin. The IDEAL combine solves these challenges. Once header settings are initially programmed into the combine's computer, the operator simply selects the specific header, and the combine automatically configures the appropriate settings to use.

Available on all IDEAL combines and headers
The AutoDock system may be ordered as an option on all Fendt IDEAL combines. It is available for the DynaFlex 9300 Series draper head and 3300 Command Series corn heads equipped with AutoDock drivelines and adapters for the multi-coupler attachment. DynaFlex 9300 Series headers come in five cutting widths from 30 to 50 feet. The 3300 Command Series corn heads are available in chopping and non-chopping models with 30-inch row spacing in eight-, 12- and 16-row configurations.

Although the AutoDock system is currently available only for AGCO headers, Forth says it will be made available for third-party headers in the future.

See AGCO smart harvesting innovations in action
During 2021, a Fendt IDEAL combine equipped with AutoDock will be in fields for demonstrations, including at the Farm Progress Show 2021 in Decatur, Illinois. For an up-close look now, watch this animation.

Another new smart harvesting solution from AGCO is the IDEALdrive joystick steering system, which also will be demonstrated in 2021 and available as an option on IDEAL track combines. Replacing the steering wheel with joystick steering lets operators experience less stress and fatigue while increasing comfort and visibility of the header and feeding process.

Both AutoDock and IDEALdrive were recognized as 2021 AE50 winners by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). The 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock also won the prestigious 2021 Davidson Prize for agricultural engineering excellence as one of the three top-scoring AE50 entries.

To learn more about Fendt IDEAL combines and the full line of harvesting innovations from Fendt, locate your nearest Fendt IDEAL dealer at Fendt.com/us.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8018
Dee Weeda, Dee Weeda Communications | Dee@DeeWeedaComm.com | 641-344-0757

Fendt is a worldwide brand of AGCO. DynaFlex and IDEAL are registered trademarks of AGCO. AutoDock, Command corn head, and IDEALdrive are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
