  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AGCO : Fendt suspends tractor production due to supplier problems

04/21/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Due to the ongoing Corona pandemic, supply chains worldwide continue to be strained. The third wave is affecting industry throughout Europe. Volatile material inflows continue to limit the production capacities of many manufacturers, including AGCO/Fendt.

Due to the complete production shut down by a major German supplier of cast components, the Fendt tractor plant network will have to briefly suspend production from April 22nd to April 30th.

'The industry has been in a state of emergency in the area of production for a year now, partly due to complete production shut downs at suppliers or delays in transport. Of course, this also affects us as a manufacturer,' says Christoph Gröblinghoff, Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board. 'At the same time, the agricultural machinery industry worldwide is experiencing a tailwind not seen since 2011. We have full order books for Fendt tractors and will take various measures to make up for the production backlog in the coming months in order to supply our customers worldwide.'

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 304 M - -
Net income 2021 545 M - -
Net Debt 2021 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 10 927 M 10 927 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149,88 $
Last Close Price 145,13 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Gerald L. Shaheen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION40.78%10 927
PACCAR, INC.6.75%31 971
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.35%28 502
KOMATSU LTD.15.17%28 361
EPIROC AB (PUBL)36.65%28 103
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.14%27 076
