AGCO : Fendt suspends tractor production due to supplier problems

Due to the ongoing Corona pandemic, supply chains worldwide continue to be strained. The third wave is affecting industry throughout Europe. Volatile material inflows continue to limit the production capacities of many manufacturers, including AGCO/Fendt.

Due to the complete production shut down by a major German supplier of cast components, the Fendt tractor plant network will have to briefly suspend production from April 22nd to April 30th.

'The industry has been in a state of emergency in the area of production for a year now, partly due to complete production shut downs at suppliers or delays in transport. Of course, this also affects us as a manufacturer,' says Christoph Gröblinghoff, Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board. 'At the same time, the agricultural machinery industry worldwide is experiencing a tailwind not seen since 2011. We have full order books for Fendt tractors and will take various measures to make up for the production backlog in the coming months in order to supply our customers worldwide.'