AGCO : G Series tractor wins Red Dot Design Award 2021

The Valtra G135 has received the Red Dot Design Award 2021 in the Red Dot: Product Design award series. This marks already the sixth Red Dot award in Valtra's history and demonstrates how Valtra's success story continues with the latest, fifth, product generation of tractors.

'The Red Dot Design Award presented to the new G Series is certainly encouraging, especially since this is Valtra's first product in a completely new generation of tractors and even in what could be considered a new product segment. The G Series is a popular tractor that has already been named Tractor of The Year, which suggests that we are indeed doing things right,' says Manager, Industrial Design & User Experience Kimmo Wihinen at Valtra.

Thanks for the award also go to the entire Valtra team, as it takes the seamless collaboration of hundreds of people to make such a successful product.

It takes a particularly high-quality product to win the Red Dot Design Award, which takes into consideration the quality of both design and planning, as well as innovations. The Valtra G Series was praised for its exceptional quality in all these areas.

'Winning the Red Dot Design Award is also the best possible way to kick off Valtra's 70th anniversary. It says a lot that, even with such an impressive history behind us, our eyes are still set firmly on the future. In fact, we will see several other interesting new products already this year!' Wihinen reveals.