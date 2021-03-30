AGCO : G Series tractor wins Red Dot Design Award 2021

The Valtra G135 has received the Red Dot Design Award 2021 in the Red Dot: Product Design award series. This marks already the sixth Red Dot award in Valtra's history and demonstrates how Valtra's success story continues with the latest, fifth, product generation of tractors.
'The Red Dot Design Award presented to the new G Series is certainly encouraging, especially since this is Valtra's first product in a completely new generation of tractors and even in what could be considered a new product segment. The G Series is a popular tractor that has already been named Tractor of The Year, which suggests that we are indeed doing things right,' says Manager, Industrial Design & User Experience Kimmo Wihinen at Valtra.
Thanks for the award also go to the entire Valtra team, as it takes the seamless collaboration of hundreds of people to make such a successful product.
It takes a particularly high-quality product to win the Red Dot Design Award, which takes into consideration the quality of both design and planning, as well as innovations. The Valtra G Series was praised for its exceptional quality in all these areas.
'Winning the Red Dot Design Award is also the best possible way to kick off Valtra's 70th anniversary. It says a lot that, even with such an impressive history behind us, our eyes are still set firmly on the future. In fact, we will see several other interesting new products already this year!' Wihinen reveals.
The Valtra G Series was unveiled in August 2020 and was immediately named Tractor of the Year 2021. The Valtra G Series is a little giant, a compact multipurpose tractor that can be operated comfortably while performing tasks effortlessly. The G Series combines a compact size with agility and a modern design. The G Series is also the perfect tractor for front-loader tasks. Work is facilitated by easy and unobstructed access to the cab via self-cleaning steps, as well as a comfortable and spacious cab for two people with excellent visibility in all directions, including upwards, thanks to a combined glass area of 5.7 square metres.
The Valtra G Series cab also features other award-winning design in the form of the Valtra SmartTouch armrest, which was won the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.
The history of the Red Dot Design Award stretches back 60 years. It is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. This year, a record number of companies and design studios from around 60 countries worldwide took part in the competition.
