    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
AGCO : Names Ivory Harris Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

05/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and prevision ag technology, announced that Ivory Harris is named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer effective today. Ivory assumes responsibility for all global human resources activities and will be focused on leading and developing a high-impact talent strategy that helps AGCO achieve its farmer-first strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005524/en/

Ivory Harris AGCO Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ivory has extensive experience in talent management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and total rewards and will be a key partner in achieving our strategic aspirations,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “I look forward to leveraging her passion and experience as we create outstanding experiences for our employees and our farmer customers in the years ahead.”

Ms. Harris joins AGCO following a 17-year career at BASF, where she held roles of increasing scope and responsibility throughout her tenure. Her most recent role was Vice President, People Service, US. Previous roles included Vice President, Total Rewards & Corporate HR Solutions, North America and Global Director, Human Resources, Bioscience Research. Ms. Harris also previously held a Senior Project Expert, International Delegation role based in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 701 M - -
Net income 2021 647 M - -
Net Debt 2021 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 10 015 M 10 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION28.93%10 015
PACCAR INC6.66%31 949
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.97%27 704
KOMATSU LTD.13.26%27 682
EPIROC AB (PUBL)152.86%26 539
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.55%26 504