AGCO : Names Ivory Harris Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and prevision ag technology, announced that Ivory Harris is named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer effective today. Ivory assumes responsibility for all global human resources activities and will be focused on leading and developing a high-impact talent strategy that helps AGCO achieve its farmer-first strategy.

Ivory Harris AGCO Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ivory has extensive experience in talent management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and total rewards and will be a key partner in achieving our strategic aspirations,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “I look forward to leveraging her passion and experience as we create outstanding experiences for our employees and our farmer customers in the years ahead.”

Ms. Harris joins AGCO following a 17-year career at BASF, where she held roles of increasing scope and responsibility throughout her tenure. Her most recent role was Vice President, People Service, US. Previous roles included Vice President, Total Rewards & Corporate HR Solutions, North America and Global Director, Human Resources, Bioscience Research. Ms. Harris also previously held a Senior Project Expert, International Delegation role based in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

