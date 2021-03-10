AGCO : New Valtra distributor in Portugal

AGCO and Ascendum have come to an agreement where Ascendum Agro will take over Valtra distribution in Portugal. Effective 1 March 2021, all previous Valtra Portugal employees will transition to Ascendum services and all current dealers will continue under the new distributor. João Pimenta has been appointed Managing Director Valtra at Ascendum Agro.

'Ascendum is already a well-established player in the forestry sector in Portugal and they are now expanding their agriculture business. We foresee that the new distribution will be a new positive era for Valtra in Portugal all the while ensuring ongoing high-quality support to Valtra customers across the country', comments Mikko Lehikoinen, Vice President Sales and Marketing Valtra.

2021 marks the 70th anniversary year of Valtra brand and it will bring some exciting new products to our customers. Valtra is also looking to further expand its smart farming offering and continues to increasing digital capabilities for customers and dealers.

'We welcome all current dealers on board and we are committed to supporting the ongoing excellent service and support for Valtra customers in Portugal', comments José Luís Mendes, Board member of ASCENDUM Agro.