AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
AGCO : Valtra introduces 5th generation A Series

03/16/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The popular Valtra A Series, twice the recipient of the Machine of the Year award, in 2017 and in 2019, is going into its 5th generation. The tractor range is now available with many new features that have been requested by customers.

The model series continues to comprise seven models to choose from, all of them available as so-called GL-models, which feature an easy-to-use mechanical transmission. The best-selling 105 and 115 horsepower model are also available with a four-step powershift transmission. In these HiTech 4 models, transmission is controlled electronically. All A Series come with Valtra's renowned shuttle transmission including the integrated handbrake.

'Operating the A Series has been made even more efficient and comfortable in many ways. Powershift gears are available on several models, the front loader armrest has also been upgraded on GL models, the four-cylinder models has five more horsepower than before, and the service interval has increased to 600 hours,' says Marko Ojalehto, Product Marketing Specialist in charge of the new A Series.

Over half of A Series tractors are fitted with a front loader at the factory. Accordingly, many of the upgrades have been designed to make front loader work even easier, such as the Powershift gears and updated control armrest familiar from HT4 models.

More Powershift gears and advanced engine

From now on, the three-cylinder models A75-A95 will be available with the HiTech 2 transmission featuring powershift. This will result in more efficient field work and enable road transport at lower engine speeds. The HiTech 2 models have a 24 forward and 24 reverse speed transmission. In addition, all A Series HiTech 4 models can be equipped with Creeper, which reduces the lowest speed to approximately 100 metres an hour.

Engine power has been increased by five horsepower on four-cylinder models and now corresponds to the model designation. All engines comply with Stage V emissions standards and now feature a diesel particulate filter (DPF) in addition to SCR injection, without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). Engine speed and power can now be controlled even more precisely thanks to a new accelerator pedal. Increasing the service interval from 500 to 600 hours saves costs while increasing the amount of productive working time.

According to current regulations tractors need to be compatible with trailers with a dual-circuit braking system. The A Series is available with compressed air brakes or a hydraulic trailer brake system, customers can chose their preferred option.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 18:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
