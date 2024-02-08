NFMS debuts will include Massey Ferguson® R Series sprayer and Fendt® Momentum® 30-Foot planter and 200 Vario® Series tractor.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will exhibit a wide array of farmer-focused precision ag solutions at the National Farm Equipment Show on February 14-17 in Louisville, Kentucky. The display will be highlighted by the Louisville debut of two new AE50 Award winners, the Fendt® 200 Vario® Series tractor and the Massey Ferguson® R Series sprayer, as well as the new 30-foot Fendt Momentum® planter. AGCO will be co-exhibiting with its AgRevolution™ dealership in booth 7801 in Hall B.

“AGCO and AgRevolution are proud to be in Louisville again,” said Stacy Anthony, AgRevolution CEO. “National Farm Machinery Show is always a great opportunity for us to connect with farmers and families who are interested in the latest precision ag solutions, and our booth will be filled with them! We’ll have new and award-winning machinery from one end of the booth to the other, and our product experts are excited to share them with attendees.”

Massey Ferguson’s New 500R Series Sprayer offers a straightforward, dependable and accessible applicator and rounds out the brand’s full product portfolio. The AE50 Award-winning sprayer offers a wide range of customizations so farmers can design the sprayer to fit their operation and budget with room to grow for a scalable, long-term equipment solution. The sprayer’s balance of technology and an intuitive layout allows farmers to feel confident as they take control over spraying applications through every step of the growing cycle.

Another 2024 AE50 Award winner, the Fendt 200 Vario Series Tractor brings all the features Fendt operators know and love to a smaller, more agile machine. With models from 94 to 114 rated horsepower, and a wide array of implements, the 200 Vario can be custom configured for the job and is ideal for operations requiring a high level of maneuverability, including orchards and vineyards.

Launched only months ago, Fendt’s 30-foot Momentum Planter brings the most agronomically advanced planting system in the world to smaller operations. Equipped with SmartFrame™ technology, a Vertical Contouring Toolbar, Load Logic™, and the industry’s highest capacity for seed, and both liquid and dry fertilizer, the Momentum planter can provide a 5-bushel/acre yield advantage over the competition.

New Aftermarket Kits designed to add even greater efficiencies and effectiveness to AGCO equipment will be on display. SimplEbale™ retrofits onto new and existing Massey Ferguson 1800 Series Small Square Balers and delivers improved bale consistency, increased operational efficiency, and higher reliability than non-equipped balers. The upgrade’s interface provides guidance that simplifies operation and maintenance, such as a flake-by-flake indicator that provides immediate feedback so operators can adjust ground speed without waiting on a bale to tie. And Fendt’s IDEAL Air Blaster kit provides in-cab, one-button removal of debris from the combine’s feederhouse, eliminating the time-consuming (and dirty) chore of climbing from the cab to manually clear debris, reducing maintenance, and improving visibility.

AGCO’s booth will feature a spectrum of many other innovative exhibits from across its product lines, including Fendt’s IDEAL® 10T combine, Rogator® 900 Series adjustable-height applicator, and several of its cutting-edge tractor models. Massey Ferguson will also bring members of its new S Series tractors, compact utility equipment (CUE), hay balers, and a Gleaner® S9 combine. High school students can also learn about the exciting AGCO Agriculture Service Technician Associate Degree program from Parkland College representatives in the booth. This dealer-sponsored program provides Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degrees to students who complete instruction specific to AGCO-branded equipment and cutting-edge precision ag technologies at Parkland College.

To learn more about AGCO’s innovative brands or AgRevolution, stop by booth 7801 at the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show on February 14-17, or visit AGCOcorp.com or AgRev.com. To learn more about our AGCO technical curriculum, AGCO NexTech schools, and scholarship opportunities go to agtechnician.com.

IDEAL, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, Momentum, and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO. Load Logic, SimplEbale and SmartFrame are trademarks of AGCO. AgRevolution is a trademark of AgRevolution LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208128035/en/