AGCO : to Exhibit at Celebration of Modern Agriculture on National Mall, March 21-22

DULUTH, GA | AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its exhibit on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on March 21-22, as part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturer's (AEM) Celebration of Modern Agriculture event.

Agriculture equipment manufacturers and AEM partners in the Washington D.C. ag community will showcase how "innovation enables sustainability" in the nation's capital. The event will take place outside USDA headquarters between the Smithsonian Museums and will feature America's farmers, ranchers and agriculture innovators on the cutting-edge of science and technology.

"AEM is pleased to provide a forum for showcasing these fascinating displays of the innovations that are enabling modern agriculture to sustainably provide for a growing world, as it will serve as an opportunity to help educate policymakers on the sustainability of today's producers," said AEM Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Nick Tindall.

On display will be innovations in such product categories as: autonomous robot concepts, combines, applicators, windrowers, data management, in-field conservation practices, creative chemistry, tractors big and small, and much more. All the exhibits will feature the advancements that drive American agriculture's long history of producing more while shrinking its environmental footprint.

"'Ag on the Mall' is a great opportunity to showcase how AGCO is helping farmers develop more productive, efficient, and sustainable practices to feed a rapidly growing world," said Robert Crain, AGCO SVP of Customer Experience and AEM chair. "Visitors will see revolutionary products that have won awards for engineering excellence, such as the Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator and Massey Ferguson 8S Series Tractor. And we're very excited to demonstrate our Project Xaver Planting Robot concept, which represents the industry's most cutting-edge autonomous technology as AGCO leans into the future of farming."

"Bringing the ag community together for National Ag Day to tell this important story couldn't happen at a more critical time, as USDA is in the process of developing its Climate-Smart Agriculture & Forestry Partnership Program and environmental sustainability continues to be hotly debated in Congress and the media," said Tindall. "Highlighting how innovation enables sustainability will be vital to ensuring policies allow farmers and ranchers to produce and innovators to innovate."

National Agriculture Day is Tuesday, March 22.

To learn more about the Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall, contact AEM Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Nick Tindall at 202-701-4287 or ntindall@aem.org.

Media Contacts

Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8018

Nick Tindall, AEM | ntindall@aem.org | 202-701-4287

