AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will conduct a technology event on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Bennett, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President & GM, Precision Ag and Digital. The event will begin at 6:30PM Eastern Time and is expected to conclude by 7:30PM. Investors may register for the event by accessing the link on AGCO’s corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The technology event will also be archived on the website.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022.

