  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-09 pm EST
133.80 USD   -0.20%
02/09Agco : Fendt® Brand Introduces the 200 Vario® Series to North America to Provide Customers with a Compact and Agile Solution
PU
02/09AGCO and AgRevolution to Display Award-Winning Precision Ag Solutions at National Farm Machinery Show
AQ
02/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts AGCO Price Target to $136 From $129, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

AGCO to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/08/2023 | 08:05am EST
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 10:30 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 507 M - -
Net income 2022 858 M - -
Net Debt 2022 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 9 981 M 9 981 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-3.33%9 981
PACCAR, INC.9.05%38 086
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG10.26%28 238
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.72%23 041
KOMATSU LTD.8.97%22 615
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-0.37%21 497