Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21:44 2023-06-09 pm EDT
121.85 USD   -0.75%
12:13pAGCO to Present at Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference
BU
05/24AGCO to Transform Jackson, Minnesota, Customer Facility Into Site for Fendt Brand in North America
MT
05/24AGCO's Jackson, Minnesota, Facility to Become Home of Fendt® in North America with the Fendt Lodge Customer Experience Center
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGCO to Present at Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference

06/09/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:25 p.m. CT. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
12:13pAGCO to Present at Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference
BU
05/24AGCO to Transform Jackson, Minnesota, Customer Facility Into Site for Fendt Brand in No..
MT
05/24AGCO's Jackson, Minnesota, Facility to Become Home of Fendt® in North America with the ..
BU
05/23AGCO Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers at 2023 Supplier Event at Lanier Islands, GA
BU
05/23Transcript : AGCO Corporation Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Glob..
CI
05/23AGCO Announces Memorandum of Understanding with American Farm Bureau Federation for Rig..
AQ
05/22AGCO to Present at J.P. Morgan's 2023 Global Technology, Media and Communications Confe..
AQ
05/19National Bank Says Continued Strength in Farm-Related Product Demand Reinforces 'Struct..
MT
05/19AGCO to Present at J.P. Morgan's 2023 Global Technology, Media and Communications Confe..
BU
05/18AGCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 476 M - -
Net income 2023 1 059 M - -
Net Debt 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,70x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 9 191 M 9 191 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 122,77 $
Average target price 154,52 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Damon J. Audia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-11.39%9 191
PACCAR, INC.15.47%40 056
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.93%27 186
KOMATSU LTD.21.77%23 823
EPIROC AB (PUBL)6.35%21 491
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION25.66%20 322
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer